Maguindanao massacre victims’ kin eagerly awaiting justice, says lawyer
MANILA, Philippines – After a decade-long trial, relatives of the Maguindanao massacre victims are eagerly awaiting justice for their loved ones .
Atty. Harry Roque, who represents some relatives of the victims said this Thursday, hours before the promulgation of judgment on the massacre tagged as the worst election-related violence in the country and one of the deadliest attacks against journalists.
“Kami ay excited lamang at kami ay nasasabik para sa katarungan, nagdadasal (We are excited to achieve justice and are praying) for the best pero (but) expecting the worst,” he said in a chance interview upon his arrival at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City where the promulgation will be held later in the day.
A total of 101 of the 197 accused in the massacre that led to the death of 58 people, including 32 journalists, on November 23, 2009 are due for sentencing today.
Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221 is will render the decision on the case.
