Maguindanao massacre witness ambushed, sustains injuries

MANILA, Philippines — One of the government witnesses in the Maguindanao massacre case was ambushed Wednesday morning, Atty. Nena Santos said.

Mohamad Sangki, along with a driver and one security personnel from the Witness Protection Program, was ambushed while traveling along Tantangan, South Cotabato on their way to the airport from Tacurong City.

ADVERTISEMENT

Santos, counsel for Rep. Esmael Mangudadatu, said Sangki sustained injuries due to the vehicle’s impact into two cottages while the driver is in critical condition.

Santos said Sangki’s security escort had managed to fire back and hit one of the assassins. A hot pursuit operation is ongoing.

FEATURED STORIES

This is the second attempt on the life of Sangki. Last March, he also survived an ambush while he was in Sharif Aguak in Maguindanao.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ