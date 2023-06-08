Maguindanao teacher hurt in ambush

TALAYAN, Maguindanao del Sur – A public school teacher was critically injured after he was ambushed by still unidentified gunmen on Thursday morning in Datu Anggal Midtimbang town, Maguindanao del Sur.

Major Zukarnain Kunakon, Datu Anggal Midtimbang police chief, identified the victim as Israel Paquital, a teacher at Datu Anggal Midtimbang Elementary School.

Kunakon said Paquital was driving his car heading toward the school when he was ambushed by motorcycle-riding gunmen at around 7 a.m. in Sitio Matalam of Barangay Midtimbang.

The teacher, who was alone in the car, was critically injured, Kunakon added.

“We have launched a manhunt operation, we are still unsure of who waylaid the teacher,” Kunakon said in the vernacular. “The real motive of the attack is yet to be determined by our investigators.”

Police personnel from Datu Anggal Midtimbang and the nearby Talayan municipal police station responded to the incident but the perpetrators were quick to escape from the crime scene.

The ambush came 13 days after public school teacher Joel Reformado was gunned down and his companion injured on May 26 in Pikit town, Cotabato province.

