Maguindanao town councilor survives slay attempt

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao—-A town councilor of Mamasapano, Maguindanao survived an assassination attempt when motorcycle-riding gunmen ambushed him Friday afternoon, police said.

Lt. Colonel Henry Banias, Mamasapano town police chief, identified the victim as Councilor Mastura Bedtigilan Kamidsa, 47, a resident of Barangay Tuka in Mamasapano.

ADVERTISEMENT

Banias said Kamidsa was driving his car from the Mamasapano town hall heading for Shariff Aguak when gunmen opened fire with M16 rifles.

Although injured, Kamidsa managed to continue driving his vehicle up to an Army detachment where he sought help. Soldiers rushed him to the Maguindanao provincial hospital here.

FEATURED STORIES

Soldiers found 14 M16 empty shells at the scene of the ambush.

Banias said Kamidsa is already out of danger.

Initial investigation showed that either personal grudge or work as possible motives for the attack.

Edited by MUF

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ