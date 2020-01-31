Maguindanao village chief who sits in town council shot dead

SULTAN KUDARAT, Maguindanao—-Two motorcycle-riding men shot dead a Maguindanao town councilor on Thursday (Jan. 30), police said.

Maj. Julhamin Asdani, Sultan Kudarat police chief, identified the victim as Jordan Abdulrahman Ibrahim, 37, chair of the village of Pilar in South Upi, Maguindanao but who sits in the town council as president of the Liga ng mga Barangay.

Asadani said Ibrahim died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said Ibrahim stopped over at a fruit stand in Sultan Kudarat past 3 p.m. He and his wife were buying fruits when the assailants arrived and opened fire with a .45 caliber pistol, Asadani told reporters.

Ibrahim’s wife was unharmed.

Ibrahim, also known in the upland town of South Upi as “Jordan Campong,” survived an ambush in 2019 in his hometown.

The murder of Ibrahim came four days after motorcycle-riding gunmen ambushed and critically injured a village chair in Cotabato City.

Bail Ella Biruar, chief of Bagua Mother village, and her two companions are now in a hospital after they were waylaid and shot on Manday Road in Cotabato City last Monday, Jan. 27.

