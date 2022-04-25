MAH and DOC2US make Covid-19 testing easy for inbound travellers DOC2US Collaboration.jpg

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 25 April 2022 – The Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) in collaboration with Malaysia’s leading digital health service provider, DOC2US, will provide guests at member hotels of MAH with a one-stop solution for Covid-19 testing requirements through DOC2US‘ virtual RTK Intelligent System (RTKis). Launched in July 2021, the AI-powered RTKis (pronounced as Ar-Tee-kis) verified by licensed doctors, is Malaysia’s first virtual RTK-Ag screening solution.

DOC2US Collaboration, (from top left, clockwise) CEO and Co-founder Dr Raymond Choy, MAH President Dato’ N. Subramaniam, DOC2US Advisor Captain Bryan Chan and MAH Honorary Secretary General Ms. Christina Toh.

President of MAH, Dato’ N. Subramaniam said, “Our partnership with DOC2US is the first step in embracing digital adoption in our industry. We foresee the incorporation of seamless digital healthcare services such as 24/7 virtual teleconsultations with doctors, doorstep medication delivery and Virtual Health Advisory for our guests and hotel staff moving forward.

We are keen to outline our commitment to elevate the travelling experience of visitors by adding value to our existing in-house healthcare services through digital healthcare.”

Currently, more than 20 MAH member hotels have signed up and are in the process of adoption. When booking a hotel room at MAH participating member hotels, travellers can now opt to add RTKis, which will be given to them upon check-in.

The RTKis tests are supervised by professional healthcare providers, and the results are uploaded to the Public Health Laboratory Information System (SIMKA) integrated with MySejahtera where travellers are also able to access the free Virtual Health Advisory services provided by DOC2US.

CEO and Co-founder of DOC2US, Dr Raymond Choy quoted, “With RTKis and Virtual Health Advisory for inbound travellers, we seek to reassure visitors of our health and safety standards.

Inbound travellers who are required to perform RTK-Ag testing for Covid-19 can do so conveniently and comfortably from their hotel rooms within 24 hours of arrival as part of the added services provided by member hotels of MAH. It is safe, secure and credible.”

The partnership is expected to facilitate travellers and make testing procedures convenient and accessible upon arrival and throughout their stay.

“We hope to welcome travellers as a digitally savvy and health-oriented country to put Malaysia back on the map as one of the best places to visit,” Dr Choy added.

For more information on DOC2US RTKis kindly visit: https://www.doc2us.com/rtkis