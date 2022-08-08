Maid in Malacañang to Have Sequel About Ninoy Aquino – Darryl Yap

Darryl Yap Reveals Maid In Malacañang will Have Sequel About Ninoy Aquino

Controversial director Darryl Yap revealed that his film ‘Maid in Malacañang’ will have a sequel about late senator Ninoy Aquino.

In an interview with Coach Jarret, Yap claimed to be working on the sequel or second installment of the movie following its box office success. It was mentioned that this film is the first in a trilogy at the press conference for MiM.

The controversial director claims that the following character is called MoM, meaning “Martyr or Murderer.” The final chapter, dubbed “MaM” or “Mabuhay Aloha Mabuhay,” centers on the Marcoses’ life in Hawaii.

The sequel is rumored to center on the serious accusations made against the Marcos family in connection with the murder of former senator Ninoy Aquino at the former Manila International Airport. The identity of the murderer has remained a mystery up until this point.

The claim that they murdered Ninoy Aquino at the time ranks among the most serious charges they have ever faced. Yap explained that he want to present why the people should believe them that it’s not them.

“I will start by asking about the film, if your father died, if your husband died, there should be a fire within you to solve it, as a good son and a good wife. So why is it until now, that the mother or the wife, is now gone, the son is also gone, the justice for the father is not yet given?”

He claimed that as soon as the actor who was under pressure to play Ninoy accepted, it would be posted on social media. As to which actor or actors are on their list of preferences, Yap made no mention of them.

Despite not being named, based on her attire and appearance, actress Giselle Sanchez played former President Cory Aquino in MiM. Netizens responded to it in a variety of ways and left comments, particularly in reference to the scene in which it can be seen playing mahjong with the nuns.

