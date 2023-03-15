Maine Mendoza Sermons Mom Claiming Son “Magaahon sa kahirapan”

Maine Mendoza Sermons Mom in Eat Bulaga Hoping Son to Raise Them from Poverty

Actress and TV host Maine Mendoza sermons and gives advice to a mom in Eat Bulaga wishing her son will raise them from poverty.

Recently, a mother who participated in Eat Bulaga’s “Bawal Judgmental” drew flak over her wish for her son when it gows old. The hosts and audience are perplexed by the mother’s statement regarding her son. The mother contestant stated that her 7-year-old son will lift her and her family out of poverty.

“Ace, sana mag-aral ka nang mabuti dahil alam kong ikaw ‘yung makakaahon sa amin sa kahirapan. Ikaw ‘yung pursigido para gumanda ‘yung buhay natin. Tsaka bata ka pa, kahit bata ka pa may pangarap ka na talaga,” the contestant said.

Her comments elicited reactions from Eat Bulaga presenters Maine Mendoza and Ryan Agoncillo. Maine then urges the mother not to give her children too much responsibility, as this will lift the family out of poverty once they reach adulthood and complete their education.

“Tsaka bata ka pa Incess, kayong mag-asawa. May pagkakataon pa para palakihin o pagandahin ang inyong buhay,” the Eat Bulaga host said.

Ryan Agoncillo, on the other hand, stressed: “Tuparin mo ‘yung pangarap mo Incess, ha? Para sa mga anak mo rin ‘yan.”

Maine continued: “Tsaka bata pa si Ace. Huwag nating ipasa sa kanya ang responsibilidad. Marami ka pang magagawa, kayo ni mister.” The remarks of Maine Mendoza earned praises from the netizens. Here are the comments:

Camille Prats, a Kapuso actress and celebrity parent, agreed with Main’s statement. Camille expressed her agreement with Maine. She added that as a child celebrity, she preferred working in show business and that no one, including her parents, compelled her to do so.

READ ALSO: Kat Alano Shares Cryptic Post Amid Vhong Navarro Case Dismissal

What are your thoughts on this article? Just feel free to leave your reactions in the comment section.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. We aim to give the freshest and in-demand content to our visitors. Come back next time at PhilNews for more updated news.