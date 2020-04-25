Maintain state of readiness even during Covid-19 pandemic

Even as the Philippines copes with the pandemic, we should always maintain a state of readiness against other threats. It would be wishful thinking to assume that all our problems will go away after all variants of the quarantine are eventually lifted. The point here is not to be pessimistic but rather to be prepared.

First off, we should brace ourselves for the economic crisis that will happen in the aftermath of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Even when quarantines are lifted, the economy may not restart as expected. This health crisis has displaced more than 1 million workers, likely pushing the unemployment rate to 8 percent.

Once the full economic toll of the pandemic becomes clearer, those unemployment numbers, as bad as they seem now, are likely to get worse. The global economic slowdown will affect overseas placement and even the outsourcing sector, which will be compelled to scale back because of the economic fallout in the developed countries, particularly the United States. Over there, some 22 million have filed for unemployment in just March and April.

Besides the pandemic and the economic crisis to follow, we should also look at seasonal threats, particularly typhoons. An average of 20 pummel the Philippines annually, and each of those has the potential to claim lives and destroy property. As bad as the situation is now with the pandemic, we need to reserve resources for climate catastrophes.

Of course, there is a long list of natural disasters that pose a danger to Filipinos. Just before the pandemic, for instance, thousands of people south of Metro Manila were displaced by the eruption of Taal Volcano in January.

Thinking about what else may happen is not meant to distract from the work needed now. Being mindful of them should nudge the authorities to prepare for threats that may happen. Neither the Philippines, nor any country for that matter, was prepared for a pandemic. That is why the consequences today are so grave.

Second wave

Worse, this health crisis may linger for several more months. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts that Covid-19 may return in another wave later this year when fall, the start of the flu season, arrives in the northern hemisphere,.

Regrettably, a vaccine for Covid-19 may not be ready until 2021. We are all anxious for it. Even President Rodrigo Duterte has offered a P50-million reward to someone who can develop a vaccine. But its development follows strict protocols not only to ensure efficacy but also to prevent the remedy from inflicting harm. Filipinos know of this from our experience with Dengvaxia, which was rushed as a vaccine against dengue. As such, protocols should be followed for good reason.

Instead, public health authorities should increase testing for Covid-19 even more and enhance contact-tracing. When the government announced that it was going to perform mass testing, it was referring to doing thousands per day. But given our 100-million population, the capacity should be in the hundreds of thousands of tests per day.

Besides the Covid-19 tests, there should be massive antibody testing.

That helps identify who are susceptible. They should be segregated from those who have had Covid-19, including the asymptomatic cases.

And since those who contracted the virus should have some immunity, they could be tapped to be frontliners.

Lastly, there should be better contacttracing, and with that, public alerts informing individuals if they had come in contact with someone infected with Covid-19. That way people would know if they need to go on self-quarantine or get tested. As of press time, the authorities are yet to roll out a contact-tracing app. We all need to move faster, especially if Round 2 of the pandemic becomes a reality.

Bottom line, we need to be prepared for the worst. For this current episode of the pandemic, our only option was the lockdown. The next time around, we should have more alternatives that would include enhanced testing capabilities and improved tracing. Those alternatives just may be invaluable when we determine how destructive the lockdown has been. We should learn our lessons from this episode, just in case.