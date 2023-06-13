Maisie Peters Locks In 2024 Australian Tour Dates

Maisie Peters will return to Australia for a run of east coast tour dates in March 2024. The British singer was only recently in the country supporting Ed Sheeran on his mammoth Mathematics tour; she also played a couple of headline shows.

The 2024 tour will begin in Brisbane on Tuesday, 19th March, followed by Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion and finally Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena on Saturday, 23rd March. See all the dates and details below.

Maisie Peters: ‘Lost In The Breakup’

[embedded content]

Peters’ second album The Good Witch will hit shelves on Friday, 23rd June. We’ve heard a couple of tracks from the record so far, including ‘Body Better’ and ‘Lost In The Breakup’.

“This is my heart and soul, my blood on the page, the collection of stories that I’ve managed to capture in the past year,” Peters shared in a statement about the new album. “A true chronicle of my life in recent history, it is my own twisted version of a breakup album and it all draws upon the same couple of months’ worth of experiences and inspirations.”

“It goes from light to dark in the flip of a switch and I hope takes you on a journey whereby the end you feel like you’ve gotten lost in someone else’s planet for a bit.”

The Good Witch Comes To Australia Tour 2024

Tuesday, 19th March – The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, 21st March – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 23rd March – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets will go on sale Monday, 19th June via Frontier Touring. A pre-sale will happen from Friday, 16th June.

Further Reading

Ed Sheeran Support Act Maisie Peters Announces Debut Australian Headline Shows

triple j’s Like A Version in 2023

Ed Sheeran Breaks Record for the Most Tickets Sold to a Single Concert in Australia