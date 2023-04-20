MaivenPoint Announces Leadership Team to Drive Business Growth and Launches New Training Management System for the Singapore Marketvitae.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 20 April 2023 – MaivenPoint, a Software as a Service (SaaS) learning solutions provider for holistic, collaborative, and inspired learning experiences today announced executive appointments to its leadership team, as well as the global launch of Vitae, a new training management system. Having spent 17 years across various leadership roles at AvePoint, the parent company to MaivenPoint which focuses specifically on SaaS platform optimisation, and MaivenPoint, Zoe Shang has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer to drive continued growth and innovation for MaivenPoint globally. Other leadership appointments at MaivenPoint include Timothy Boettcher, Head of North America, who is now Chief Revenue Officer and will focus on accelerating MaivenPoint’s channel and partner sales in strategic global regions; Albert Toh, former Director of National Centre of Excellence (NACE) for Workplace Learning, Republic Polytechnic, as Chief Customer Officer will leverage his years of experience in building continuous professional development programmes for various higher education institutes in Singapore; and Professor Alexander Tuzhilin, Professor of Information Systems at Leonard N. Stern School of Business, as Board Advisor will leverage his experience and understanding of the challenges within higher education institutes to create navigation processes to support the company’s digitalisation journey.

“I am thrilled to congratulate Zoe on her well-deserved promotion to MaivenPoint CEO after 17 years of hard work and dedication to our company. Zoe has been an integral part of our journey from the very beginning, across numerous areas of growth and development within MaivenPoint, and I am confident in her ability to lead our growing team to leverage education technology to augment modern learning solutions and power the next generation of innovators,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of AvePoint.

To further expand accessibility to learners across Singapore and around the world, MaivenPoint has also launched an all-new comprehensive SaaS Training Management System (TMS), Vitae. An end-to-end platform, Vitae seeks to leverage data-driven insights and automate manual student administration workflows, so that institutions and corporates can increase productivity, reduce operational costs, and enable multiple stakeholders to collaboratively manage their learning activities.

“Vitae is an innovative training management system that empowers lifelong learning for millions of professionals looking to reskill or upskill themselves through courses. It also boosts administrative productivity for learning institutions and training providers through its seamless, localised SkillsFuture integrations and intuitive self-service portals. We are proud to partner Singapore’s higher education institutions, academies and training providers to sharpen their training administration and meet the rapidly evolving skills demands across industries,” said Zoe Shang, CEO of MaivenPoint.

Vitae helps training providers, academies and institutions of all sizes to automate their course administration effectively and streamline processes such as course scheduling, student enrolment and billing so that they can focus on providing quality courses and excellent customer service.

Vitae, along with Curricula, MaivenPoint’s SaaS Learning Management System, has been selected as the platform of choice to power the new training and learning experiences of several leading private and public continuing education and training providers in Singapore. With MaivenPoint, these training providers can administrate user-friendly self-help learning services for community of users, and seamlessly manage course and finance processing with agencies such as SkillsFuture Singapore, as well as offer enhanced digital services for partnering organisations in their pursuit of lifelong learning.

These training providers will be using the same platform that will facilitate impactful digital learning experiences for continuous education across the joint Institutes of Higher Learning in Singapore, which debuts later this year. MaivenPoint’s SaaS Learning and Training Management platforms address administrator, educator, learner and corporate partner needs as they continue to evolve. This reiterates MaivenPoint’s commitment to supporting Singapore’s Lifelong Learning and Training & Adult Education industry, by helping customers harness the resilience, scalability, and service convenience of a holistic SaaS system. With new digitalisation features, Vitae is paving the way for a more accessible and inclusive lifelong learning journey for all.

APPENDIX A – LEADERSHIP BIOGRAPHIES

Zoe Shang, Chief Executive Officer, MaivenPoint Zoe Shang joined AvePoint in 2006 and has held a variety of roles across the company, including Programme Manager, Senior Project Manager, and Product Director. She has also lived and worked in AvePoint’s offices in the USA and UK. In her most recent role as Country Manager of AvePoint Singapore, Zoe successfully repositioned the business to drive growth and exceeded business targets, resulting in her promotion to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) of MaivenPoint in 2019. As COO, Zoe led MaivenPoint to achieve fast and consistent growth, which has led to her recent promotion to the role of CEO of MaivenPoint. Under Zoe’s leadership, MaivenPoint has been recognised for its outstanding achievements by Microsoft Singapore. In November 2019, the company was awarded the Microsoft Singapore Country Partner of the Year award, as well as the ISV Partner of the Year and Modern Workplace Partner of the Year awards. Zoe’s dedication to driving success and growth for MaivenPoint has been instrumental in these achievements, and she continues to lead the company to further success in the global market. Timothy Boettcher, Chief Revenue Officer, MaivenPoint Timothy Boettcher is the Chief Revenue Officer of MaivenPoint where he is responsible for driving global revenue growth and profitability targeted revenue-generating strategies. An accomplished leader, Timothy has over two decades of experience across multiple countries and industry verticals developing strategies and go-to-markets that help his customers leverage technology for digital transformation. Timothy first joined AvePoint in 2014 as the Director of Pre-Sales Capture in Singapore. He led the team’s growth and helped secure several of AvePoint’s biggest contracts, including the vision and capture of their first eLearning solution deal with Republic Polytechnic, developing the genesis of AvePoint’s EdTech specialisation. In 2017, he served as Country Manager of AvePoint Japan, expanding the team and solution offerings through new strategic revenue opportunities, before moving to the United States in 2019 to replicate the same growth achievements in the AvePoint Public Sector office as SVP of Strategic Accounts and Solution Capture. Across this career in AvePoint, he pioneered new repeatable products and service-based offerings and explored partner funding models that resulted in significant revenue growth. In 2022, Timothy rejoined AvePoint’s EdTech initiative full-time in the MaivenPoint team, where he led the expansion initiatives for the platform in North America and other global regions, developing new go-to-markets for corporate learning and adoption, and defining new approaches unique to each region. Prior to joining AvePoint, Timothy gained extensive experience in Microsoft-based technology at Hostworks, an enterprise web-hosting provider for the largest Australian commercial websites. He later joined OBS, the SharePoint consulting arm of Nintex Group, where he specialised in helping organizations maximise their SharePoint investments and drive digital transformation through workflow automation, information architecture guidance, and leadership in governance strategy. Timothy is a Microsoft Certified Professional and holds a Masters in Business Information Systems from the University of South Australia. He has written numerous online articles around digital transformation, hosted Appathons in conjunction with Microsoft, and spoken at industry events such as KMworld, ARMA NOVA, 365EduCon, and SharePoint Saturday. In his free time, Timothy enjoys long-distance running, travel, photography, and the quest for the perfect coffee. Albert Toh, Chief Customer Officer, MaivenPoint Albert is an accomplished educator and leader with extensive experience in the education and hospitality industries. He most recently served as Director at the National Centre of Excellence for Workplace Learning at Republic Polytechnic (RP), where he was responsible for driving SkillsFuture initiatives in continued education and training (CET). Prior to this, he held leadership roles such as Director at the Academy for Continuing Education and Director at the SkillsFuture Office at RP. At RP, he also served as Director, School of Hospitality from 2009 to 2014. Before RP, he spent ten years at Temasek Polytechnic (TP) as a lecturer in Hospitality Management, moving on to set up the Diploma in Communication & Media Management in 2002 before finally heading the Entrepreneurship and CET Centres at TP. Albert’s industry experience spans across sales, business development, and operations. He has worked with renowned hotel chains such as Westin Hotels and Hyatt Regency Singapore, as well as with Hard Rock Café, where he led live concert technical production for shows featuring artists such as Kenny G, Eric Clapton, and Paul Simon. In 1995, Albert became an entrepreneur in the food industry and was overseeing finance and operations functions. Albert holds a BSc in Hotel Restaurant Management from Brigham Young University, Hawaii and an MBA from the University of Western Australia. Dr. Alexander Tuzhilin, Board Advisor, MaivenPoint Dr. Alexander Tuzhilin is an internationally recognised scholar in personalisation, recommender systems, machine learning and AI and has published over 160 papers on these topics. He is a Distinguished Fellow of the INFORMS Information Systems Society. Dr. Tuzhilin served as the Editor-in-Chief of the ACM Transactions on Management Information Systems and is on the organising and programme committees of various leading data science conferences, including as the Chair of the Steering Committee of the ACM Conference on Recommender Systems. His prior industrial experiences include software development at a database company, a founder of a bioinformatics startup and various consulting engagements. Dr. Tuzhilin has also served on the Board of Advisors of Adometry, AvePoint, Fakespot and Halla. He is also the Dean of Computer Science at the University of the People. Dr. Tuzhilin has received a Ph.D. in Computer Science from New York University and a Masters in Engineering Economics from Stanford University.

MaivenPoint



Learning made limitless. MaivenPoint provides award-winning edtech platforms that drive learning and organisational success. From undergraduates to working professionals looking to deepen skillsets or make a mid-career switch, MaivenPoint has inspired millions of people to achieve their personal and professional aspirations. MaivenPoint empowers collaborative learning with seamless services that build vibrant learning ecosystems across education institutes, enterprises, and public sector agencies. For more information, visit https://www.maivenpoint.com/.

Vitae



With MaivenPoint’s commitment to making Learning Limitless, it has developed Vitae – a student administration platform to help learning institutions productively manage their campus operations in a personalised way for all stakeholders.

Vitae enables the seamless solving of top productivity challenges in learning institutions today. Unlike general Enterprise Resource Planning systems, Vitae has bespoke features targeted at streamlining critical operations such as admissions, enrolment, assessments, graduation, and alumni management.

For administrators, with Vitae, they can track all student administration activities, including progress and completions, in real-time on one dashboard. Enrolment, billing, assessments, and graduation processes are all automated, with instant reports to track programmes’ return of investments and intake rates, digital payment management and sequential alerts for smooth and timely approval processes.

Vitae also enables convenient customisation of course applications to student profiles. Vitae’s student portal also helps to track all upcoming learning activities to foster better student accountability. This way, the student portal will be personalised and promotes self-authority to take charge of their learning, thus building a culture of continuous learning.

For educators, Vitae enables the maximisation of lesson time by digitising once tedious and time-consuming administrative tasks such as attendance taking, teaching claims and grading. In addition, academic and resource availability are automatically deconflicted ahead of lesson schedules to ensure efficacy of scheduling. Automatic notifications of lesson activities are also shared with students and educators to ensure timely attendance and reduce risk of missing appointments. To close the learning loop, surveys are also available to be automatically issued, together with their eventual results.

