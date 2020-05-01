“Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez admit to planning their ‘future’ together”

Maja Salvador said that she has been praying for Rambo Nuñez to be her ‘forever.’

Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez admitted that they have already been talking about their future as a couple.

In an interview on Magandang Buhay, Maja remarked that she has been praying for Rambo to be her “forever.”

“Parte ‘yon ng dasal ko every night. Parang ang ganda ng istorya namin na kami dati, hindi nag-work, tapos nagkabalikan. Tapos ‘yung second na balikan namin naging smooth naman ‘yong flow ng relationship. Tapos sa sitwasyon natin, magkasama pa kami. Tapos kasama ko pa ang pamilya niya na ang turing talaga sa akin ay pamilya na rin, sobrang inaalagaan din,” Maja stated.

Rambo shared that they have already been planning for their future together.

He stated, “Hindi naman kami bagets din. Of course, may mga ganoong plans na kami. I mean napag-uusapan what will happen in the next few years, I mean nothing definite, things can change, but I guess we are in that stage na naman of our lives.”

Rambo shared that their maturity and the timing made their relationship work this time compared to their first relationship a couple of years ago.

“Siguro ‘yung maturity naming dalawa. I think 9 or 10 years ago ‘yung relationship namin siguro that time wasn’t meant for that stage of our lives. The second time around ‘yung ganung setting, ganung relationship, ganung commitment, siguro mas ideal na when we got back together. So ayun more of like ‘yung maturity and timing and priorities. Siguro it was something na hindi namin magagawa nine years ago. Ngayon we are of age na at may kanya-kanya na kaming na-accomplish, parang puwede na naming i-prioritize ‘yung relationship,” Rambo said.

Last February, the couple celebrated their anniversary in Amanpulo, Palawan.