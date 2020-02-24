“Maja Salvador and Rambo Nunez doing TikTok dance challenges in Boracay is the cutest thing you’ll see today”

Rambo Nunez showed off his dancing skills by hopping in on the TikTok craze with girlfriend Maja Salvador.

Now more than ever, Rambo Nunez is becoming more open about stepping into the limelight and speaking about his relationship with Maja Salvador.

But the entrepreneur seems to prove that he isn’t taking things lightly when it comes to professing his love for Maja as he hopped in on the TikTok bandwagon with no less than the Dance Princess herself.

The videos, taken during their trip to the island of Amanpulo in Palawan, will surely make your day even better.

Watch the videos below:

In an interview earlier this month, Rambo shared why he is now more open making public appearances and talking to the press about his relationship with Maja.

“Siguro I guess it comes with it naman na parang ‘yun nga, may mga fans siya. So siyempre we end up like halimbawa parang supporting me also. So siyempre I have to be like accommodating to them din. Kasi ‘yun naman ‘yung buhay niya eh,” he said.

Maja and Rambo, having known each other for so long, have inspired everyone with their love story, which is founded on strong friendship.