“Maja Salvador on BF Rambo Nunez: ‘Best plot twist of 2019’”

One of the highlights of Maja Salvador’s 2019 was her unexpected reconciliation with her non-showbiz boyfriend, Rambo Nunez.

On Instagram, “ The Killer Bride ” actress posted a photo of her with Rambo, taken during their recent vacation in Cuba, and described her beau as her “best plot twist of 2019.”

“Thank you 2019 for bringing him back to my life,” she added.

Responding to this, Rambo wrote: “I’m the luckiest.”

It was in March when Maja confirmed that she reconciled with Rambo, who used to be her boyfriend back in 2010.