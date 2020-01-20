“Maja Salvador pens message for ‘The Killer Bride’ co-stars”

Maja Salvador will surely miss her co-stars in the top-rating primetime series “The Killer Bride,” which concluded on Friday after more than five months on air.

On Instagram, the actress penned her farewell messages to Joshua Garcia, Janella Salvador, Geoff Eigenmann, and Miko Raval, whose roles played a big part in the journey of her character as Camila dela Torre.

Maja said she’s happy to have worked again with Joshua, who she described as a great actor.

“Elias, salamat sa pagmamahal mo ng wagas kay Emma. Sabi nga nila SANA ALL! Berber [Joshua] ang saya kong makatrabaho ka ulit. Napakahusay mong bata ka! Masaya rin ako dahil mas nakilala pa kita lalo. Salamat sa masasarap na ngiting binibigay mo tuwing taping nakakagaan lagi ng araw yun. Salamat sa mas pinalalim na pagkakaibigan. Nandito lang ako lagi pangako!” she said.

To her onscreen daughter, Janella, Maja said she’s “super proud” of the younger actress over the overwhelming reception towards her character as Emma.

“My Emma. I’M SO PROUD OF YOU!!!! SUPER!!!” she wrote. “Naiisip ko ngayon yung nag workshop tayo na andami nating napag usapan tapos ngayong natapos na ang teleserye natin EMMA na ang tawag sayo ng lahat. Nakaka-proud… Salamat nagtiwala ka sa akin nung sinabi kong magtutulungan tayo… Salamat dahil alam kong introvert ka pero sa set natin nalalabas mo yung pagka kulit mo. Masaya akong makita yung side mo na yun. Maswerte akong mas nakilala pa kita lalo.”

“Please lang huwag kang mag doubt na sa sarili mo dahil magaling ka! Magtiwala ka lang sa sarili mo. Dahil kami malaki ang tiwala namin at paghanga sayo! SHINE MY EMMA! I love you My Emma! SUPER!”

Meanwhile, Maja said she looks forward to sharing the screen again with Geoff and Miko, who both played as her love interests in the show, in the near future.