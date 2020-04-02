“Maja Salvador sends food to frontliners”

Maja Salvador joined the list of celebrities who have shown support and gratitude to medical workers on the front line against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Thursday, April 2, comedian Pooh revealed that Maja sent out food to frontliners at the Metro Antipolo Hospital and Medical Center in Antipolo, Rizal, as he posted photos of the donation on the image-sharing app Instagram.

“Thank you to my beautiful anak na si Maja para sa pag-support sa pagbigay ng food sa ating nga frontliners (breakfast and lunch). God bless you more… Wab you!” he said.

Aside from Maja, among the local celebrities who are helping frontliners amid the coronavirus pandemic include Judy Ann Santos, KC Concepcion, Kylie Verzosa, and Jake Cuenca.

The Philippines as of Wednesday, April 1, has recorded 2,311 confirmed cases of COVID, with 96 deaths and 50 recoveries