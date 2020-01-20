“Maja Salvador teases Joshua Garcia to Janella Salvador”

It seems that Maja Salvador is playing cupid to her The Killer Bride co-stars Joshua Garcia and Janella Salvador. The actress has been constantly teasing the two young stars on social media.

On her Instagram page, Maja posted a photo of Joshua and Janella as she extended her gratitude to the actor.

She said, “Elias salamat sa pagmamahal mo ng wagas kay Emma. sabi nga nila sana all… Ito ang pinost kong picture dahil Ito Ang pinakamasayang araw mo at pinaka gwapong ngiti mo! Lelz #Presidenti.”

Also, last week when Joshua posted a photo with Janella on Instagram, Maja commented on the post, “@garciajoshuae beber naiihi na naman ako 😝 hi! emma @superjanella.”

“That’s your Emma or your baby?”

“That’s my baby!” – 🐻🐻

🥰☺️😂#TheKillerBrideKillerFinale

JOSHNELLA CheerKiligFriday pic.twitter.com/ASe2rzvAon — Joshnella ☁️ (@JoshNellaPlease) January 17, 2020

In an Instagram Live during the during the Killer Bride thanksgiving party, Maja even teased Joshua if Janella is his “baby.”

READ: Julia Barretto unfollows Joshua Garcia, Janella Salvador on Instagram

“That’s your Emma? Or your baby?” the actress asked Joshua.

The actor replied, “That’s my baby.”