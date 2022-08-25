Major entertainment company, Rainbowbridge World (RBW), signs global agency contract with Evergreen Group Holdings CEO, David Yong

The deal will allow RBW to manage Yong’s artiste career in Korea

SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2022 — RBW, a global content producer and agency of female quartet, Mamamoo, and boy band, ONEUS, inks a deal with lawyer and CEO David Yong.



“We recently signed an agency contract with David Yong,” RBW said last week. “Based on our experience in planning and producing artistes using our incubation system, we will support David Yong to appear in various contents as an influencer CEO by applying the same process as the artiste system, and we will support various activities by planning and producing albums and contents.”

RBW signs a memorandum of understanding with Yong’s Evergreen Group Holdings to expand its Southeast Asian business and plans to distribute artiste music content from RBW, DSP Media, and WM Entertainment to the global market. This includes conducting various K-content derivatives such as co-production of global artistes, OEM production of overseas artistes, and K-POP training programs.

After graduating from the University of Bristol Law School in the UK, Yong worked as a lawyer in Singapore. He took the reins of the three-generation family timber business and diversified into finance and real estate. Branded as Evergreen Group Holdings, the company boasts about over 500 employees and recorded S$100 million in group revenue in 2021.

As an ardent fan of Korea and its culture, Yong aims to be an influencer CEO who can impact the K-pop industry, as well as, invest in small and medium-sized entertainment companies in Korea that have great artistes and potential but lack the capital.

On top of managing his business, Yong’s musicality yielded a collaborative single with 4MEN last December. Called, “My Way“, the song was part of the popular Korean drama TV series, School 2021.

His latest release is the hip-hop single, “ In My Pocket ” featuring Kid Milli, where the toe-tapping song is used in several TikTok dance challenges with various Korean idols like Mamamoo and Momoland.

About Rainbowbridge World (RBW)

Founded by Kim Jin-woo and Kim Do-hoon, the South Korean entertainment company has multiple subsidiaries that includes Cloud R, RBW Vietnam, All Right Music. RBW’s roster of artists include Mamamoo, Oneus, and Purple Kiss.