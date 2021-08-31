Majority of students confident spotting fake news-survey

MORE than 80 percent of 7,744 college students reported that they were confident in their ability to recognize news that is fake, an independent survey said.

From the 80 percent of the respondents, 61.7 percent said they were somewhat confident that they can differentiate legitimate from fake news while 20.3 percent were very confident, according to BOSES Pilipinas.

Meanwhile, 16.1 percent said they were not very confident, and 1.9 percent mentioned that they were not at all confident on whether they can spot fake news.

However, after taking the Pinoy Voters’ Vibe (PVV) Fake News Quiz that asked the students to determine whether the content was true or fake, more than half of the students scored 6 points and below out of the 10-item quiz.

From those who participated in the quiz, 26 percent scored 6 points, 22 percent got 5 points, 9 percent scored 4 points, 3 percent received 3 points, and 1 percent scored 2 points.

Only 3 percent of the respondents received a perfect score.

The PVV Fake new quiz aimed to gauge the respondents’ ability to detect real and fake news.



News items included in the quiz were randomly selected based on a list of fake news and verified stories in 2020 involving Cabinet members of the current administration. They were certified through a non-partisan International Fact-Checking Network and Facebook partners for a third-party fact-checking program.

Based on the survey and quiz results, the pollster reported that this painted a “troubling picture” of a mismatch between the students’ perceived ability in recognizing fake news and their actual performance in the face of fake news.

“The survey shows that despite the respondents’ self-rated confidence, the college students are still highly vulnerable to fake news,” it said in a statement.

The survey was conducted from May 17 to June 24. It made use of snowball sampling, and the results of the survey were meant to illustrate the sentiment of the respondents and not represent the entire youth population.

The survey was part of the ongoing efforts of the Ateneo School of Government through the Ateneo Policy Center, Participate PH, and BOSES Pilipinas to stimulate youth involvement in the upcoming 2022 national elections.

BOSES (Boses, Opinyon, Siyasat, at Siyensya para sa Pilipinas) Pilipinas is the first university-based opinion and survey research unit by the public policy think tank of the Ateneo School of Government (ASOG).

It aims to ensure that the independent voice of the Filipino is expressed and protected through evidence-based, interdisciplinary, and independent research. The group conducts surveys to help Filipinos make informed choices in the 2022 polls.