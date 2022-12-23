MAJUHOME Concept redefines retail experience with an innovative new showroom at IOI City Mall Phase 2, Putrajaya

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Malaysia’s largest furniture solutions provider, MAJUHOME Concept is setting a new standard in retail experiences with the launch of its seventh showroom at IOI City Mall Phase 2, Putrajaya, through innovative design concepts.



MAJUHOME Concept has always been the customer’s favorite choice since 1986.

Inspired by the concept of “Organic Modern Style,” the new showroom was designed with the idea of providing customers with a home away from home. It features carefully selected areas to display high-end and modern furniture, as well as exclusive collections like the Belgium Edition, a line of luxury sofas with a 20-year warranty, the Wood Collection, Marble Collection, Ceramic Collection, Designer’s Choice, and more. The showroom offers a variety of products with different concept setups at value prices while still maintaining high standards of quality and comfort.

Customers can also seek professional advice, when in doubt, with the interior design consultancy service available at the showroom. MAJUHOME Concept’s Managing Director, Ken Low said that the new showroom aims to enhance the customer’s purchase journey by offering them convenience, comfort, and personalized service under one roof.

“Our goal is to make this showroom a lifestyle-centric one to raise the standards on our customer’s buying experience. We are bringing in more product selection and a more interactive approach with our own in-house design team who will work together with the customers to ensure their satisfaction and to fulfill their visions of a dream home. This will also help us to understand their needs better to serve the growing demands of the modern homeowner.” shares Ken.

Located at Level LG, in IOI City Mall Phase 2, the MAJUHOME Concept showroom occupies a space of 45,000 square feet. It is packed to the brim with a plethora of exclusive furniture and items from living to dining, bedding, outdoor furniture, home décor, kids’ furniture and more. This one-stop solution centre also houses more than 10 world renowned mattress brands including KING KOIL, Napure, Natura, Slumberland, Lady Americana and more. Additional offerings include an in-house café for shoppers to lounge and re-energize.

In celebration of this milestone, MAJUHOME is also hosting its Grand Opening Sale from 23rd to 31st December 2022. Offering a discount of up to 70% off, customers can bag the best deals in town including a Chesterfield recliner at RM499, a recliner sofa set from just RM3,999 or a luxurious marble dining table from RM1,499. On top of that, customers can also stand a chance to win up to RM10,000 worth of lucky draw prizes.

About MAJUHOME Concept

MAJUHOME Concept was established in 1986. Over the last 36 years, MAJUHOME has grown from a traditional home furniture shop into a modern one-stop furniture mall. The brand offers a balance of lifestyle furniture at best value prices, including many varieties of furniture concepts that cater to diverse customer groups. With seven showrooms totaling 350,000 sqft of floor space, MAJUHOME is one of the biggest furniture malls in the Klang Valley.