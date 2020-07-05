“Mak Tumang unveils beaded lava mask priced at 25,000 pesos”

Mak Tumang also produced affordable sets of face masks with a starting price of 1,500 pesos.

Fashion designer Mak Tumang has unveiled his face mask collection inspired by Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray’s lava gown.

Mak, who produced not only fashionable but “washable, breathable, and water repellent” face masks, also made sure that his newest creations are safe to wear. According to Mak, he used a 3-ply material composed of neocrepe cover, non-woven filter, and cotton lining.

His face mask collection, which comes in three sizes — small 11”, medium 12”, and large 13” — has a price range of 1,500 to a whopping 25,000 pesos.

LAVA

P1,500.00

4 pcs. masks in foldcote bag

LAVA BOX

P2,000.00

4 pcs. masks in signature box

LAVA LUXE

P25,000.00

1 pc. beaded mask in signature box

Apart from the lava gown inspired by the Mayon Volcano, Mak also made some of Catriona’s other iconic outfits after her Miss Universe journey.

Some of these include designs inspired by the Sampaguita and Anahaw, Waling-Waling, and the Ibong Adarna.