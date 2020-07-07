Makabayan bloc wants rape-slay of 15-year-old girl in Ilocos Sur probed

MANILA, Philippines — The Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives is calling for an investigation on the alleged rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl in Ilocos Sur.

House Resolution No. 1028 directs the House committee on women and gender equality to conduct an urgent investigation, in aid of legislation, on the case of the 15-year-old victim and “recommend measures to strengthen existing laws to protect women and give justice to victims of men in uniform.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The rape and killing of Fabel Pineda add up to the numerous publicized cases of sexual violence perpetrated by men in uniform,” the lawmakers said in the resolution.

The lawmakers noted that cases of sexual violence committed by police officers, especially during the implementation of community quarantine, “have discouraged victims of domestic violence and sexual harassment who are trapped in their homes from seeking the assistance of law enforcers and authorities, resulting to an alarming and worsening cycle of violence against women and children.”

FEATURED STORIES

Citing the Center of Women’s Rescues, the lawmakers said 63 police officers have been involved in cases of violence against women, including rape, from July 2016 to December 2019.

“It is even more alarming that only 43 police officers have been charged administratively since 2015,” the lawmakers said.

According to the resolution, Pineda was riding a motorcycle with her uncle and a male cousin in Cabugao town when another motorcycle with two passengers wearing helmets and face masks chased and bumped their vehicle.

Pineda was shot and was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

READ: Justice for 15-year-old rape-slay victim sought

Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said the shooting incident happened after Pineda filed a complaint against Staff Sergeant Marawi Torda of the San Juan Municipal Police Station in Ilocos Sur for acts of lasciviousness.

Banac said they have filed murder complaints against Torda and another policeman, Staff Sergeant Randy Ramos. Both Torda and Ramos are being accused of killing the teenager.

ADVERTISEMENT

Banac said Ramos is also facing a rape complaint filed by the 18-year-old cousin of the murdered victim.

Meanwhile, PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa condemned the incident, saying he wants the stiffest penalty against the police officers.

“They are not men in uniform but animals who deserve to be jailed for life. Walang awa, walang puso, walang kwentang pulis (No mercy, no heart, useless policemen),” Gamboa said in a statement.

KGA

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ