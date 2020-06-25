Makati City courts on lockdown after employee tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines–All Metropolitan and Regional Trial Courts as well as the Offices of the Clerk of Court in Makati City will be on lockdown from June 25 to July 8.

“Pursuant to the authority granted by the Office of the Court Administrator…all judges and personnel of the Makati City Regional Trial Courts, Metropolitan Trial Courts and the Offices of the Clerk of Court are required to go on self-quarantine for a period of 14 days starting June 25 until July 8, 2020,” read the Memorandum issued by RTC Executive Judge Elmo Alameda.

The memorandum was issued after a court employee underwent rapid testing and yielded a positive result for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The employee will still have to take a confirmatory test. The employee also has relatives working in other branches of the Makati Court.

At the same time, another employee was reported as being another suspected COVID-19 case.

“Both are scheduled to undergo swab testing in the next few days. Meantime, the courts concerned are advised to conduct contact tracing,” Alameda said.

Alameda added that should anyone develop symptoms, it should be reported to him and the respective barangay health officers.

But like the other courts on lockdown, courts will only be physically closed but will function remotely through their hotline numbers and through judiciary e-mail. Video conference hearings will also be conducted and pleadings will be accepted electronically.

“In these trying times, we urge everyone to strictly observe the quarantine period for our collective safety and well-being. May God bless us all and keep us in good health,” said Alameda.

