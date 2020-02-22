Makati gov’t announces power interruption in some parts of 4 barangays

MANILA, Philippines — The local government of Makati announced on Saturday that most customers of Manila Electric Company (Meralco) in four barangays in the city will experience power interruption for two days.

In a Facebook post, MyMakati, the local government’s official Facebook page, said areas of Barangay Sta. Cruz, Barangay La Paz, Barangay Tejeros and Barangay San Antonio will experience power outage from Feb. 25 (Tuesday) to Feb. 26 (Wednesday).

The power interruptions were implemented due to line reconstruction works along Zapote Street in Barangay Sta. Cruz and Pablo Ocampo Sr. Street (Vito Cruz Extension) in Barangay La Paz, Makati City.

The following will experience interruption between 11:30 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. of Feb. 25 and between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. of Feb. 26:

Portions of Circuit Kamagong 49VK; and Makati 415MAK

Portion of Pablo Ocampo Sr. St. (Vito Cruz) from Meralco – Makati substation along Kakarong St. to Don Chino Roces Ave. (Pasong Tamo) including Shopwise, Chowking, Denso Service Phils. and Bormaheco Bldg.; Pasong Tirad, Cabanelas and Zapote Sts. in Bgy. Sta. Cruz.

Portion of Zapote St. from Pablo Ocampo Sr. St. (Vito Cruz) to Ponte St. including Yague, Mascardo and Davila Sts. in Bgy. Sta. Cruz.

Portion of Metropolitan Ave. from Sacred Heart St. to near Ponte St. including El Rico Suites, East West Placement Center, ATCI Overseas Corp., East West Bank, Makati Medical Center College, Reliance Commercial Enterprise, FEP Printing and Philkraft in Bgys. Sta. Cruz, La Paz and Tejeros.

Portion of Don Chino Roces Ave. (Pasong Tamo) from Kamagong St. to Yague St. including Raman Condominium and Jade Residences in Bgys. Sta. Cruz, La Paz and Tejeros.

Portion of Pablo Ocampo Sr. St. (Vito Cruz Ext.) from Onyx St. to and including Primo De Rivera St. in Bgy. La Paz.

Portion of Onyx St. from Pablo Ocampo Sr. St. (Vito Cruz Ext.) to Sunrise St. including Fleur De Liz and Guam Sts.; Genuino Ice Plant and Our Lady of La Paz Church in Bgy. La Paz.

Portion of Kamagong St. from Meralco – Kamagong substation along Kakarong St. to Don Chino Roces Ave. (Pasong Tamo) in Bgy. San Antonio.

Portion of Sacred Heart and Dao Sts. from Metropolitan Ave. to Bagtikan St. including Megapro KTV and National Shrine of the Sacred Heart Church in Bgy. San Antonio.

Portion of Bagtikan St. from Kamagong St. to St. Paul St. including Guijo St.; First Maritime Place, Lush Residences, Heart Bldg., Visar Bldg., Bagtikan Townhomes, Brahma Kumaris Meditation Center, Saint Michael Tower, Trans-Phil House and

GMA Lou-Bel Plaza Bldg. in Bgy. San Antonio.

Portion of St. Paul St. from Bagtikan St. to Kamagong St. including Estrella St.; and GA Printing in Bgy. San Antonio.

Portion of Estrella St. from St. Paul St. to and including Tanguile St. in Bgy. San Antonio.

Portion of Lumbayao St. from Malugay St. to and including Sampaloc, Camachile, Caong, St. Paul, Bakawan and Yakal Sts.; Avida Towers West, Avida Towers Asten, WIC Bldg., Comfoods, Burlington and San Antonio Elementary School in Bgy. San Antonio.

Portion of Mayapis St. from St. Paul St. to and including Aranga, Sampaloc, Camachile and Caong Sts.; Makati Prime City Clusters, The Palm Towers, United Coconut Planters Bank (UCPB) and San Antonio High School in Bgy. San Antonio.

Portion of Yakal St. from Mayapis St. to and inlcuding Avida Towers Makati West, Avida Towers Asten and iAcademy in Bgy. San Antonio.

Power outrage will also occur between 11:30 p.m. of Feb. 25 and 5:30 a.m. of Feb. 26 in the following areas: