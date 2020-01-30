Makati gov’t closes hotel allegedly being used as ‘sex den’

MANILA, Philippines — The Makati City government on Thursday padlocked an alleged sex den which, under the guise of being a wholesome hotel, was the fifth establishment suspected to be a place for prostitution following undercover operations of the law enforcers this year.

In a closure order provided by Col. Rogelio Simon, Makati police chief, authorities shut down Golden Dragon Star Premium Hotel in Barangay Pio del Pilar.

The closure order stated that the establishment was operating without the Mayor’s permit or business permit.

The local government of Makati also based the closure order on violations of the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Person’s Act of 2012.

On Wednesday night, police rescued 13 foreign women and three Chinese men, who were maintainers of the said hotel allegedly fronting as a sex den.

