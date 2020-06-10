Makati prosecutor‘s office, courts take precautions vs COVID 19

MANILA, Philippines — The Makati Office of the City Prosecutor and Makati courts have taken precautions — including suspension of face-to-face inquest proceedings, contact tracing, and disinfection — after a prosecutor was exposed to an immediate family member infected with COVID-19.

In a memorandum issued Wednesday, Makati Metropolitan Trial Court Executive Judge Jackie Crisologo Saguisag required all employees who had come in direct contact with the prosecutor to undergo self-quarantine for 14 days.

In a separate order, Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Roberto Lao, officer-in-charge of the Makati prosecutor’s office, advised all prosecutors, as well as staff, to work from home — except those on trial duty.

The prosecutor who has been exposed to a family member with COVID-19 has been reporting from work since last week, even attending court hearings.

Saguisag said those under self-quarantine who had developed symptoms should immediately inform her. She added that the court branch where the prosecutor visited was also instructed to do contact tracing.

Saguisag also coordinated with Regional Trial Court Judge Elmo M. Alameda in requesting the city government for the disinfection and sanitation of court premises, which are located from the 10th to 15th floors of the new Makati City Hall Building.

On the other hand, Lao said inquest proceedings for those arrested without a warrant would be done online. A skeleton force will also man the administrative office for the filing of cases for inquest from Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

However, oath duty, application for clearances, filing of pleadings and motions, and regular filing of cases are suspended until further notice.

On-call inquest proceedings on Saturdays, Sundays, and non-working holidays shall be from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. only.

