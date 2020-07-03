Make-A-Wish International 40th Anniversary Presents the Global Wishes Need Stars Like You Campaign

HONG KONG, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Following and standing by the original cause of “granting wishes for children with critical illnesses worldwide”, Make-A-Wish International (Make-A-Wish) welcomes its 40th anniversary this year. Make-A-Wish has this conviction that as long as we adhere to our beliefs, we will be able to grant and realize wishes for children with critical illnesses even under the uncertain circumstances of the present pandemic.

To mark and commemorate this very special 40th anniversary, Make-A-Wish presents the global Wishes Need Stars Like You campaign, convening the past, present and future stars to realize the mission of Make-A-Wish through their time and talents, with a view to helping children with critical illnesses and their families under the When Stars Align strategy.

“For 40 years, Make-A-Wish International has been granting wishes for children with critical illnesses all around the world. Last year alone, we explored and walked the physical and mental journeys hand-in-hand with 100 children. For children with critical illnesses in their process of receiving traditional treatment, with their wishes granted, the hope, strength and happiness they feel at heart will become a huge power helping them to overcome the illness. Of course, the present pandemic has made it more challenging to grant wishes to the children concerned. However, it won’t change our commitment to help children with critical illnesses to realize their dreams. So please continue to support us,” said Dr. Kevin C.H. Lau, Board Director of Make-A-Wish International, Honorary Advisor & Former Chairperson, Make-A-Wish Hong Kong and Macau,and Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee of Make-A-Wish International.

The global Wishes Need Stars Like You campaign kicks off with a brand-new PSA. The PSA features a voice-over from famous actor and WWE star John Cena, in addition to a special re-recording of the song “A Sky Full of Stars” by the world-famous group Coldplay. The production team is made up of more than 200 persons, including current wish kids, supporters, volunteers, etc., spreading the message that wishes do need stars like you. On social media, more and more celebrities, supporters and members of the public have already started to upload the hashtags #WorldWishDay and #WishesAreWaiting, proudly presenting themselves as stars of Make-A-Wish.

About Make-A-Wish International

Make-A-Wish International is the world’s largest children wish-granting organization, with 39 international members. Since 1980, it has granted wishes to more than 500,000 children in more than 50 countries and regions. Since 1998, Make-A-Wish International has designated April 29 as World Wish Day. We aim to grant life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses aged 3 to 17 living in Hong Kong and Macau, giving them hope, strength and happiness through the experience of having their wishes granted.

In 1998, Make-A-Wish was registered as a charitable organization in Hong Kong (registration number: 91/5366) and became a member of Make-A-Wish International.