Make Home Security Your New Year’s Resolution With ArloArlo-logo.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 January 2023 – Struggling to come up with a New Year’s resolution you’ll actually stick to? Arlo, a leading home security brand, brings you the easy solution! For more confidence and peace of mind in 2023, try taking advantage of Arlo’s award-winning portfolio of advanced security cameras, which let you check in on your loved ones, pets, home, and important belongings easily at anytime from anywhere. With Arlo delivering the ultimate protection and security, you can spend less time worrying and more time staying connected with who and what you love most.

Don’t know where to start? Popular choices for Arlo’s home security solutions include the Arlo Pro 4 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera and the Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera.

Arlo Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera

The versatile Arlo Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera features advanced technologies such as 2K HDR video quality, an integrated spotlight with colour night vision and a 160-degree field of view to deliver superior video quality whether day or night, outdoor or indoor. Easily connect the Pro 4 directly to Wi-Fi to enable a hassle-free set-up as a standalone security solution or a complimentary camera to an existing Arlo ecosystem. Its two-way audio allows users to have crystal-clear communication, while the built-in smart siren wards off any unwanted visitors on the property.

Arlo Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera: SGD369 (RP: SGD409)

Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera

The Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera makes an ideal monitoring solution for those wishing to keep an eye on their home and loved ones, offering 1080p HD video, a 130-degree diagonal field-of-view, motion and audio detection and full-duplex audio for two-way conversations. It comes with a built-in siren as an added safety measure, which can be triggered automatically or manually from the Arlo app, which helps you to detect unusual sound or motion and take immediate action.

The Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera is also equipped with an easy-to-control automated privacy shield that covers the camera lens. Aimed and designed to ease users’ privacy concerns, this reassuring feature gives you the power to decide when their camera is monitoring a room and recording video and audio and when it is not.

Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera: SGD169 (RP: SGD209)

For more information on Arlo products and accessories, please visit https://kaira.arlostore.sg/.

Hashtag: #Arlo

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.