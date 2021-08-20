Making service contracting work

THE Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (also known as Bayanihan 2) provided a budget of P5.6 billion for service contracting over September 2020 to June 2021. In the end, P1.5 billion or about 27 percent was disbursed. Implementation was slow and results mixed. The 2021 national budget (2021 General Appropriations Act or GAA) provides another P3 billion for service contracting; these funds will be available very soon. We need to do better this time around and do some things differently.

Public transportation is an essential service (just like power, water, education, health care, etc.) – it needs to be available on a stable and reliable basis. It should not be reliant on uncoordinated decisions of individual transport operators. The economy will be in serious trouble if most public transportation ceases to operate. However, this is exactly the situation we find ourselves in because of public transport operators’ financial losses and the many risks they continue to face.

To make services reliable, private transport operators need to have a stable and predictable flow of income, independent of the level of ridership. Private operators will be paid to deliver services and be subject to performance incentives (bonuses and penalties) to motivate compliance with service standards. The contracts will be paid by the government (sometimes by a public transportation agency) out of fares collected plus other revenues (e.g., advertising).

Service contracting is the future of public transport. Service contracting is already being applied in the best cities all over the world – places like Singapore and London. Under service contracting, the government defines the transport services that need to be provided including types of vehicles, frequency, hours of operation and quality standards.

The government absorbs the financial risk and insulates the service providers from wild fluctuations in ridership and income. Like many essential services, a subsidy may be required, especially if fares are kept intentionally low. One advantage of Philippine cities is that many have the population densities to make public transport services financially viable.

The government has made a start on service contracting but there needs to be demonstrated commitment to expand and make it permanent. Our current crisis is an opportunity to implement important public transport reforms. We should come out of the pandemic with more resilient, service-oriented and commuter-focused services.

Here are several recommendations for making service contracting work better (conveyed recently to Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairman Martin Delgra in an Aug. 4, 2021 letter from the Move As One Coalition).



The Department of Transportation (DoTr) needs to develop a long-term vision and plan, and to communicate this to all stakeholders, especially within its own teams in the LTFRB and in the Office of Transportation Cooperatives. Commuters also need to understand the principles behind service contracting (and that it is not equivalent to “libreng sakay”).

Initial implementation of service contracting was directed at individual drivers, based on the Bayanihan 2. Under the 2021 GAA (which avoided the earlier reference to individual drivers), there should be a focus on working with transport operator organizations (cooperatives or corporations) that are able to apply a coordinated or “common fleet management” approach.

The financial sustainability of service contracting needs to be ensured. Service contracting financed entirely out of national government appropriations is not sustainable. Fare revenues should be collected and retained by a responsible entity, either a local government unit (LGU) or a national agency, and used to pay for the services rendered by transport organizations under contract. A cashless fare collection system will reduce pilferage and enable revenues to go into a common pot.

LGUs need to play a leading role in service contracting. The national government has neither the finances nor the administrative capacity to manage public transport operations in every province, city and municipality. Without control over public transport services, local governments are handicapped in influencing how their localities develop and grow. In metropolitan areas, a metropolitan public transportation agency should serve this function.

One of the most urgent tasks is for the DoTr and the LTFRB to empower LGUs so that those with the capacity and interest can take action. This means allowing LGUs to offer service contracts to public transport operators and to set and collect fares and to use those revenues to pay for the service contracts. Local governments already have the legal capacity to operate local public enterprises. They already manage public markets and terminals, for example. In the case of the national government, an existing government corporation could be identified (or one created) to serve a similar function.

With LGUs playing a more substantial role, the DoTr’s responsibility will be to set the overall policy framework and implementation guidelines and provide capacity building to LGUs and metropolitan authorities. Additionally, it will manage projects and operations of national significance. The LTFRB will focus on monitoring transport operator compliance with policies and service standards and safeguarding commuter welfare.

Service contracts need to be long term. If contracts are only short term (e.g., year-to-year or month-to-month), then few entities will be interested. The frequent contract renewal process will make the business risky and unpredictable. For service contracting to work, contracts need to be long term (five to seven years or longer). Transport organizations need to have stability in their long-term financial flows so that they can plan effectively, attract and retain the right talent and skills, and invest in proper equipment, maintenance and management systems. Having a long-term contract also enables transport operators to have the creditworthiness to secure financing for vehicle replacement.

Payment processes need to be streamlined. In some cases, claims took several months to process. Operators and drivers do not have the financial capacity to maintain operations for long periods without replenishing their cash (ideally, processing a claim should take a week or less). On this point, there is strong justification for providing operators with an initial advance to cover operating expenses during the interval between actual services and payment.

Processing delays were also related to difficulties in accessing LTFRB data on routes and franchises. Information on drivers, operators, franchises and routes should be updated and digitized for easy access and electronic processing. Much of the LTFRB’s available information is already decades-old and no longer reflects the actual people who own and drive the vehicles today. And because much of the data is still paper-based, the information is difficult to retrieve and could be subject to tampering. An amnesty for the rectification of records should be considered. Once updated, blockchain technology should be considered to safeguard data integrity.

The path to improved mobility is not an easy one with many adjustments required within the transportation industry and at different levels of government. But it is a necessary journey if we want a more livable and sustainable Philippines.

Robert Y. Siy is a development economist, city and regional planner, and public transport advocate. He can be reached at [email protected] or followed on Twitter at @RobertRsiy