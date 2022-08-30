Making Your Dream House A Reality: Myra Partners With Livspace

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Buying a home can be quite an ordeal, especially as a first-time homeowner, not to mention how exhausting and discouraging it can be to design and furnish a home. There is additionally the more prominent weight of cost, transportation and accessibility, which can, without much of a stretch, turn one of the greatest moments in life into a nightmare.



Minimalist living room design by Livspace for Myra Putra

However, property developer Myra’s unrelenting dedication to providing a seamless homebuying experience has led to its recent partnership with Livspace, India and Southeast Asia’s largest and fastest-growing omnichannel home interiors and renovation platform.

Located in Desa Pinggiran Putra, Putrajaya on Malay Reserve leasehold land, The Myra Putra project provides homebuyers with affordable options that are also customisable and perfect for first-time homeowners. The affordable housing initiative introduced under the KPKT MyHome Scheme was launched three years ago and was successfully sold off in just under one year.

Its recent partnership with Livspace will bring added benefits where homebuyers are awarded a one-stop-shop experience with all things interior at a discounted price. In the hopes of bringing personalised designs and products to homebuyers at an affordable price while providing a one-stop renovation solution for homeowners, Livspace has partnered with IKEA.

This collaboration curates three distinctive packages, with prices ranging from RM14,900 to RM24,900 to meet the homebuyers’ affordability. These include design, project management, furniture assembly, installation, and full house renovation without liaising with multiple contractors. This also gives homeowners an excellent opportunity to save up to RM2,500 while attaining top-notch benefits.

In addition to the minimal booking expense of 10%, homeowners can enjoy a one-year insurance policy through HEMSÄKER which is a home contents, personal accident and personal liability insurance offering, underwritten by Etiqa General Insurance Berhad. There will also be a 365-day return policy on IKEA products. Furthermore, IKEA’s refund and return system are super easy and serviceable; any inconveniences faced will be significantly reduced.

If you missed out on Myra Putra, worry not because the launch of its twin, Myra Putra 2 is upon us. Located in the town of Desa Pinggiran Putra as well and just a short drive away from Myra Putra, Myra Putri is a low-rise apartment featuring 310 units, 900 sqft unit with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The pricing will be similar to Myra Putra from RM330,000.

For more info, visit www.myra.com.my.