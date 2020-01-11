“Makisig Morales celebrates his first wedding anniversary”

Australia-based actor Makisig Morales looks forward to the new year with wife Nicole.

Last January 8, Makisig Morales shared his feelings about the new year and celebrating his first anniversary with his beauty queen wife Nicole Joson. The Australia-based actor got married early last year but only revealed it to the press a few months after the ceremony.

He wrote:

“Happy 1 year anniversary my Love. Maraming challenges na nangyari sa 2019 at ganun din ngayong 2020 pero ang importante ay we will face it together! Stay fun-loving-energetic-weirdong tao na minahal ko. I love you so much. ️ P.S

I love you @_nicolejoson”