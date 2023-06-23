Malabon City Jail detainees stage noise barrage, call for warden’s ouster

MANILA, Philippines — Malabon City Jail detainees on Friday afternoon staged a noise barrage and called for the removal of the warden in charge of the facility.

Photos and videos shared on social media, including that from Malabon Vice Mayor Bernard dela Cruz, showed detainees striking the barricades in protest of the warden’s policies.

Another set of photos on Malabon City’s community Facebook page showed detainees holding placards saying “Ibaba si Warden” (Remove our warden), “Bulok ang sistema” (The system is rotten), and “Kanin may bubog” (Our rice have broken glass).

In dela Cruz’ video, detainees were also seen tossing what seems to be paper, as the Vice Mayor tries to negotiate with them.

They also asked for food from dela Cruz, who in turn asked that the detainees get down from the building’s walls and fences.

INQUIRER.net has sought the side of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) regarding the issue but they have yet to respond as of posting time.