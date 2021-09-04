Malacañang allows soft launch of digital vaccine certificate

THE government has allowed the soft launch of the VaxCertPH, a digital certificate to be given to individuals who have been fully inoculated against Covid-19, Malacañang announced on Saturday.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said the decision was made by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) following a meeting on Friday.

“The IATF likewise approved the Sept. 6, 2021 soft launch of the VaxCertPH. Overseas Filipino workers and Filipinos who will be departing from the Philippines for international travel with place of residence indicating Metro Manila and Baguio City will be prioritized in the initial phase of the implementation of the VaxCertPH,” Roque said in a statement.

“It will later be opened to the general public and for other purposes at a later time,” the Palace official added.

VaxCertPH is a portal and mobile application developed by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) for the Department of Health (DoH) for the issuance of digital vaccination certificates for fully vaccinated Filipinos.

It consists of the person’s name, the date and location where the jab was administered, and the brand of the vaccine.

The DICT had said it was eyeing to launch the VaxCertPH, which will be different from the Bureau of Quarantine’s “yellow card,” by September.



In a previous briefing, DICT Undersecretary for Digital Emmanuel “Manny” Caintic said the system for VaxCertPH was ready and has been integrated with the World Health Organization countries, but they want to finish training the local government units (LGUs) first before the launch.

Caintic said the LGUs were on their third week of training in preparation for any questions or guidance that the public may have or need once the system was in place.

The public’s vaccination data will be managed by the DICT and the DoH.

“The issuance of this vaccine certificate is private key encrypted and this is only in the hands of the DoH,” Caintic said in Filipino.

To ensure its integrity, Caintic said that the vaccine certificates will be “digitally signed” based on the records of the DoH.

“Only the DoH will issue this certificate; they’re the only ones who will sign,” Caintic added.

Last week, the DICT said the majority of LGUs, especially in Metro Manila, are able to submit “100 percent” of the information on the vaccinations they have administered daily.

As of September 1, a total of 14,109,916 Filipinos have been fully vaccinated while 20,002,404 have received their first dose.

The government aims to vaccinate 77 million or 70 percent of the total 110 million population by the end of 2021 so the country can achieve herd immunity.

Meanwhile, Roque said that the IATF-EID, subject to the considerations of the Food and Drug Administration, approved the recommendation for sponsors/trialists to shift their focus towards people of different age groups and people with comorbidities, or the immunocompromised, to be more inclusive in addressing the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the task force also approved the recommendation “to prioritize Phase 3 clinical trials that will enroll volunteers in pediatric age groups (6 months to 12 years old), elderly (more than 60 years old), pregnant mothers, patients with immunodeficiency, patients with autoimmune diseases, patients with renal diseases and patients with chronic respiratory diseases.”

The recommendation “to consider the application for the conduct of new clinical trials in the general health populations if vaccines address the impact of new variants, such as the vaccine is a third dose of a vaccine with emergency use authorization (EUA) in the country, or second generation Covid-19 vaccines under EUA” was also approved by the IATF, he added.