Malacañang mandates open government partnership in new EO

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Thursday released an executive order (EO) that institutionalized Open Government Partnership (OGP), which is an international partnership that promotes transparent and participatory governance.

Dated June 20, 2023, EO No. 31 said that the Philippines, as a member of the OGP, will co-create a National Action Plan (NAP) with civil society organizations (CSOs).

“This NAP will be anchored in the principles of transparency, accountability, citizen participation, technology, and innovation,” said Malacañang.

According to the EO, the Philippine OGP is a vital platform for governance reforms with the use of technology and establishing cooperation with CSOs.

“Over a decade of engagement in the OGP and employing significant innovations in government processes, the Philippines is recognized as a trailblazer in promoting transparency, strengthening social accountability, and empowering citizens,” the Order stated.

The Philippine OGP will have a Steering Committee to oversee how the government will integrate these values into its programs, which includes secretaries from the departments of Interior and Local Government, Budget and Management, Social Welfare and Development, and more.

The said committee is tasked with setting a policy direction for the Philippine OGP, as well as developing, monitoring, and reviewing the NAP.

