Malacañang orders PNP to investigate alleged mauling of factory worker in Cavite

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Saturday said that it will order the Philippine National Police to investigate the alleged mauling of a factory worker by members of the police in General Trias, Cavite.

“Paimbestigahan po natin ‘yan. Tatawagan natin mismo si PNP chief [Archie] Gamboa para titingnan kung ano ang nangyari diyan,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said during the Laging Handa press briefing.

(We will have that investigated. We will call PNP chief Gamboa to look into what happened regarding the incident.)

This comes after a news report said a factory worker, identified as 30-year-old Ronald Campo, was beaten black and blue by the police for allegedly violating quarantine protocols in Tropical Village, Barangay San Francisco last May 12.

Campo was also said to have sustained a fracture in his skull.

Cavite is now under a period of general community quarantine, while other areas — including Metro Manila — under a period of modified enhanced community quarantine.

According to Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla, residents are still required to wear face masks in public areas.

