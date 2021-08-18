Malampaya creates ‘bleak’ outlook for upstream sector

A Fitch Group unit sees a “bleak” outlook for the Philippines’ upstream sector due to the continuing decline in the Malampaya gas field’s output and lack of investment.

“The Philippines’ crude oil and natural gas production remain in freefall under the weight of natural declines and underinvestment in new exploration,” said Fitch Solutions in a report released on Wednesday.

“The current dire situation poses significant risks to the Philippines’ future energy supply security given how reliant it is on oil and gas for power generation, industrial processes and transportation,” it added.

The research firm said that based on historical data, output volumes have been broadly declining since the early 2010s with a lack of significant new finds and accelerating declines at the flagship Malampaya gas and condensate field being the main drivers.

Efforts to spur exploration and discover tie-back opportunities to the mature field have not panned out either due to disappointing drilling results from deeper offshore areas and geological barriers associated with onshore petroleum exploration, it added.

Likewise, offshore exploration also faces stringent opposition from China, which lay claims over almost the entirety of the West Philippine Sea where many of the country’s underexplored petroleum blocks are situated.

“Firms have not been willing to invest in the area amid heightened tensions and uncertainties,” Fitch Solutions said.



The government already lifted the moratorium on oil and gas exploration in the disputed waters last October as part of efforts to ensure continuous supply of indigenous resources.

Udenna Corp., one of the entities that owns a stake in the Malampaya project through its subsidiaries, earlier stated the field could face a gas shortfall as soon as 2022.

Also, the Senate energy committee said the Malampaya’s output was already at the “depletion stage” despite earlier estimates that its gas reserves could last until 2027.

“The situation is highly problematic for the Philippines, given that Malampaya remains its only significant source of oil and gas and supplies with the field providing 30 percent of the main island of Luzon’s electricity needs, or about 20 percent of the Philippine’s total electricity requirements,” said Fitch Solutions.

“The gradual reduction in gas production from the field is already driving up consumer electricity costs and causing rotational power outages across the islands; a complete stoppage without replacements in place would prove to be highly damaging for businesses and end-users alike,” it added.

LNG investments in the pipeline

The projected gas shortfall from the Malampaya gas facility, according to Fitch Solutions, spurred liquefied natural gas (LNG) import infrastructure developments across the country.

To date, seven companies are developing LNG projects with target start date between 2022 and 2025.

“In spite of the dire situation at hand, there has been no new exploration announced in the Philippines after the lifting of the long-term ban on oil and gas exploration. However, there appear to be a growing number of firms keen to rekindle interest in the Philippines despite lingering regulatory and maritime uncertainties,” said the research company.

Previously in July, the Department of Energy (DoE) said it had endorsed to the Office of the President the awarding of three new petroleum service contracts in the West Philippine Sea.

“More clarity on the situation, particularly with regards to China’s stance towards drilling in the disputed waters, will still be needed before more firms can farm in,” said Fitch Solutions.

“As a prospective market to target for investors, however, the Philippines is highly interesting given the large, energy hungry domestic market and ample trade opportunities throughout to the region. Although for now most seem content to wait it out for maritime tensions to dissipate and below ground potential to become more concrete,” it added.

Details of the China-Philippines joint exploration is yet to be fleshed out although the DoE said earlier the constitution has to be followed on the 60:40 Filipino-foreign ownership requirement, “although it remains unclear how receptive CNOOC (China National Offshore Oil Corp.) or Beijing would be to this given vast maritime claims.”