“‘Malapit na’: Kris Aquino teases ‘new chapter in life’”

“Malapit na.” This is what former actress Kris Aquino said as she teased on Tuesday a “new chapter” in her life which she and her family have been excited about.

In her most recent post on her social media pages, Kris posted an image with the text, “And she never gave up,” captioned with a short letter to her avid followers.

“I don’t know if you’re like me, but I somehow believe my mom communicates with me in my dreams, most especially when she wants to reassure me that I’m on the right track,” she said, referring to the late former President Corazon “Cory” Aquino.

“Does that happen to you with your loved ones who are now in heaven?” she continued.

“I’m blessed because I have sisters who really pray constantly for my happiness… and in a world that seems devoid of loyalty, there are a few good men who have continued to honor my mom’s memory by looking out for her ‘baby.’”

Kris, 49, is the youngest of the five children of Cory and her husband, slain senator Benigno Aquino, Jr.

She has three sisters, Ballsy, Pinky, and Viel. Her only brother is former President Benigno Aquino III.

“Very soon you’ll know why my sisters & I were prayin’ and why my 2 sons were hugging me because they were so happy that their mama is excited about this next chapter in her life,” she said.

Kris, who has been on a hiatus from showbiz since 2018, did not reveal whether the next “chapter” she was referring to involves her professional or personal life. However, she did mention in comments on her post that she has been busy attending “business meetings.”

Ending her statement, Kris said: “To all of you who have been patiently waiting, and also praying with and for me—malapit na. Thank you for also not giving up.”