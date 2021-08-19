Trending Now

Malaysia Esports League 2021 (MEL21) Nationals Teams, Schedule and Where to Watch

PRN Asia
admin

Malaysia Esports League 2021 (MEL21) Nationals Teams, Schedule and Where to Watch

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Esukan.gg, a centralized National Esports Management platform jointly developed by Impact Integrated and Techninier Sdn Bhd (“Techninier”), has successfully completed the Malaysia Esports League 2021 (MEL21) at the state level, which took place from July 10 to August 8. It brings together the best 64 teams to represent their respective states at the MEL21 Nationals, from August 14 to September 1, to battle for a prize pool of RM20,000 for each category.

The categories to be competed at MEL21 Nationals involve PlayerUnknown’s Mobile Battlegrounds (PUBGM), Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), EA Sports FIFA21 and Dota 2. MEL21, organized by ESI in collaboration with Esukan.gg and Techninier, is a premier State and National Esports League and involves the participation of amateur and semi-professional players from 13 states and 3 federal territories of Malaysia. This league-based tournament started on July 10 and boasted a massive prize pool of RM200,000.

A total of 288 players from 64 teams were crowned state champions for PUBG Mobile, DOTA 2, FIFA21 and MLBB are as follows:

State

PUBG Mobile

DOTA 2

FIFA 21

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Johor

VXM FANX

RTZ

Slurpee_Crack

IdonTKnow

Melaka

C4

Thirst Esports

Domo

Magnus Convallis

Negeri Sembilan

ESDK Sanguine

Team Nemesis

Draco

ESDK Leora

Perlis

Agent Seven

Bad Bunny

Nazadidas

Baekdowh Pika

Kedah

RMC Glazer

Team Highground

Orangefavlain

Revitalize

Pulau Pinang

TY Saviour

Dragon Spirit

Hafidz94

Cyduken

Perak

YSX Esport (X)

Sitiawan Esport

Maxnevis

Perak Pride

Kelantan

Pandark Red Warrior

Ya Kin Mookata

Leemaestro29_

Kespoc Gold

Terengganu

Hastalavista Esports

Durian King

Playerqnvn1

Mikey

Pahang

LX

Hashira

FPX_Neqi

Undercover

Kuala Lumpur

The Gringos Xtoxic

Petala Langit

Halowake

Team HAQ

Selangor

Farang Guerilla

Animals

Phoencia24

Richie eSport

Sabah

STP Alpha

Team Plus+

Punkyz

RHG Esport

Sarawak

Dejavu New Era

Team Thanks

FVP_Cruyffism-

Bountee Esports

Putrajaya

TFES Ciao

Team Cheah

Zthaqif

Zeo Eksdi

Labuan

Violence Ares

Fate of Vengeances

VEC_Taufikyakup

Kingzone Revo

The MEL21 Nationals will be broadcast live together with the popular casters and host on Esukan.gg portal (https://www.esukan.gg/mel/video) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/esukan.gg) from August 14 to September 1. All viewers can join the Giveaway session and stand a chance to win attractive goodies. Esukan.gg and Techninier will keep a steady pipeline of eSports events in Malaysia and other countries throughout the year.

Related Posts

Back To Top