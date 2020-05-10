Malaysia extends movement restrictions

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will continue to impose measures that restrict movement until June 9 to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Sunday.

In a televised speech, Muhyiddin said the decision was made to allow economic activity while keeping the crisis under control.

He said the decision to ease some of the restrictions on most economic activities from May 4 under the “Conditional Movement Control Order” was implemented in a smooth and orderly manner in the past week.

“Many among us have started to work. Until today an estimated 6.64 million or 43.6 percent of the workforce have returned to work. I expect this number to increase in the coming weeks,” he said.

Muhyiddin said the government’s measures, including the implementation of Movement Control Order, had achieved success with 94.4 percent of districts having been categorized as green zones where no active cases have been recorded for two weeks.

However, he cautioned against celebrating too soon and warned about the risks after the easing of restrictions and the reopening of economy.

He called on businesses and citizens to follow the government’s standard of operations (SOP) and to observe personal hygiene.

“I appeal to everyone to abide by the SOP. It’s not difficult. Avoid crowded places, ensure social distancing, wear masks, sanitize and wash your hands, and go out only when necessary,” he said.

Malaysia first implemented the restrictions on March 18.

Muhyiddin stressed that interstate travel is still banned, including returning to hometowns to celebrate Eid al-Fitr later in the month. However, couples who are working in separate states would be allowed to travel across state borders.

