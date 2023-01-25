Malaysia Healthcare Partners with AirAsia

Cambodian Passengers Can Kickstart 2023 with Wellness Travel to Malaysia

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In its pursuit to providing accessible preventive healthcare and wellness options for global citizens, Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) partners with AirAsia, offering AirAsia passengers from Cambodia a comprehensive premium wellness travel package in Georgetown, Penang. The package features a premium health screening at MHTC’s Elite Member Hospital with solutions and treatments tailored to one’s unique needs, paired with accommodation at a 5-star hotel and complete with leisure tour itineraries.



Experience Malaysia Healthcare with 4 Days 3 Nights Premium Wellness Travel Package in Penang, Malaysia

With rates starting from USD 1,500.00, the premium wellness package includes a Buy One (1) Free One (1) promotion for four (4) days and three (3) nights travel package, for AirAsia passengers that are taking a direct flight from Phnom Penh to Penang. The package purchased is for two (2) pax ensuring travellers a vacation alongside their loved ones.

The partnership between MHTC and AirAsia is one of the initiatives under Malaysia Healthcare’s Premium Wellness Programme, in an industry-wide collaborative effort with top-tier private hospitals, hotels, and travel companies in Malaysia to integrate comprehensive health screening with world-class accommodation, and leisure tour offerings into one convenient comprehensive premium package for healthcare travellers.

“Malaysia Healthcare has been advocating the need to focus on preventive health and wellness, encouraging global citizens to adopt healthier lifestyles. As we begin the new year, we encourage travellers to kickstart 2023 with a health and wellness travel. It gives us great pleasure to partner with AirAsia, inviting healthcare travellers from Cambodia to come to Malaysia and ‘Rediscover Health and Rejuvenate with Malaysia Healthcare’, while indulging in the comforts of top-notch hotels and enjoy the country’s touristic attractions via specially arranged tours,” said Mohd Daud Mohd Arif, Chief Executive Officer of MHTC.

“MHTC is actively exploring new avenues to reach out to healthcare and tourism players and form strategic partnerships in providing more healthcare and wellness travel options for global patients. Hence, our partnership with AirAsia marked another step forward for us in exploring strategic collaborative opportunities with like-minded partners to provide affordable, accessible, seamless, and end-to-end quality healthcare, and ensure that healthcare travellers to Malaysia are given the Best Healthcare Travel Experience,” added Mohd Daud.

Among the initiatives carried out by MHTC to introduce the unique health and wellness offerings in Malaysia was its recent participation in the World Travel Market 2022 (WTM) together with Tourism Malaysia and 50 Malaysian delegates from the tourism and healthcare sectors. MHTC’s participation in the event also saw it entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SHINON Healthcare, a leading Medical Assistance & Healthcare Consultancy that provides specially designed service offerings and packages to patients that are seeking treatment outside their country.

With the signing of the MoU, SHINON Healthcare will be facilitating healthcare travellers from the identified source markets to experience Malaysia’s world class quality, easily accessible and affordable healthcare, as well as promote business-to-business partnerships between the healthcare industries within the markets, with the aim to provide healthcare travellers with end-to-end seamless healthcare travel, offering them quality care for peace of mind.

For more information on Malaysia Healthcare and its Premium Wellness Programme, please visit https://malaysiahealthcare.org or visit our social feeds at: www.facebook.com/MHTCMalaysia or at LinkedIn (Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council).

ABOUT THE MALAYSIA HEALTHCARE TRAVEL COUNCIL

The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) is a government agency under the Ministry of Health Malaysia that has been entrusted with the responsibility of curating the country’s healthcare travel scene. Founded in 2009, MHTC works to streamline industry players and service providers in facilitating and growing Malaysia’s healthcare travel industry under the brand “Malaysia Healthcare” with the intended goal of making Malaysia the leading global healthcare destination. MHTC works closely with over 80 private healthcare facilities in Malaysia, who are registered members of MHTC.