Malaysia welcomes a new DJI Experience Store PremiumDJI-launched.jpg

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 19 January 2022 – DJI, is
a global leader in developing and manufacturing civilian drones and creative
camera technology for personal and professional use, has launched its newest DJI Experience Store Premium
and Service Centre at One Utama Shopping Mall, Petaling Jaya.
Following the recent launch of its first DJI Experience Store Premium in
Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, the one-stop centre offers customers a holistic DJI
experience of its facilities and services all under one roof.
Situated inside the largest shopping mall in the Klang Valley, the DJI
Experience Store Premium and Service Centre are now ready for visitors and
enthusiasts at Lot LG
343A. The 543 sq-ft facility is the first DJI service centre that includes
after-sales services for customers to bring in their DJI gadgets for
maintenance, repair or parts replacement.
Visitors will get to experience
DJI’s product offerings first-hand in its immersive section. Displaying DJI’s
wide range of camera drones including the DJI Mavic series, Air series, Mini
series and DJI FPV, customers can also take the award-winning gadgets for a
spin with on-ground DJI experts ready to provide basic demonstration, guidance
and product information.
“This DJI Experience Store Premium and Service Centre opening is a testament to our continuous effort to grow
our presence in Malaysia. While our goal is to make our award-winning DJI
products more visible than ever, we subsequently want to provide our
enthusiastic fans and customers peace of mind by having a comprehensive
after-sales service for them.” said Johnny Liao, General Manager of Azure Telecommunication
Sdn Bhd.
“Recognising the demand for our innovations, DJI is
committed to equipping users with that vital knowledge to ensure that the core
functions of our drones are maximised; be it for hobby or rescue mission
purposes. We will continuously innovate to deliver high-quality products and
provide excellent service to ensure customer satisfaction.” Johnny Liao added.
In conjunction with its grand
opening on Saturday 15 January at 12:30PM, DJI will be offering a promotion to customers as follows:
– DJI Tello: RM399 (Original price
RM499)
– DJI OM4: RM379 (Original price RM459)
– DJI Mini SE: RM1,199 (Original price RM1,349)
– DJI FPV Combo: RM4,299 (Original price RM5,299)
– DJI Mavic 3 + Shoulder Bag: RM9,999
Furthermore, existing customers
can even experience the DJI Service Campaign. Starting from 10 January till 28
February, the Service Campaign offers complimentary product checking service
and firmware updates, 10% discount for battery replacements and 50% off for the
replacement of propellers for selected models.
More about DJI Malaysia’s latest products:
DJI Malaysia Official Store on
Shopee Mall: https://shopee.com.my/djimalaysia
DJI Malaysia Flagship Store on
LazMall: https://www.lazada.com.my/shop/dji1632734422/
#DJI