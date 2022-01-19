Malaysia welcomes a new DJI Experience Store PremiumDJI-launched.jpg

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 19 January 2022 – DJI, is

a global leader in developing and manufacturing civilian drones and creative

camera technology for personal and professional use, has launched its newest DJI Experience Store Premium

and Service Centre at One Utama Shopping Mall, Petaling Jaya.

Following the recent launch of its first DJI Experience Store Premium in

Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, the one-stop centre offers customers a holistic DJI

experience of its facilities and services all under one roof.

Situated inside the largest shopping mall in the Klang Valley, the DJI

Experience Store Premium and Service Centre are now ready for visitors and

enthusiasts at Lot LG

343A. The 543 sq-ft facility is the first DJI service centre that includes

after-sales services for customers to bring in their DJI gadgets for

maintenance, repair or parts replacement.

Visitors will get to experience

DJI’s product offerings first-hand in its immersive section. Displaying DJI’s

wide range of camera drones including the DJI Mavic series, Air series, Mini

series and DJI FPV, customers can also take the award-winning gadgets for a

spin with on-ground DJI experts ready to provide basic demonstration, guidance

and product information.

“This DJI Experience Store Premium and Service Centre opening is a testament to our continuous effort to grow

our presence in Malaysia. While our goal is to make our award-winning DJI

products more visible than ever, we subsequently want to provide our

enthusiastic fans and customers peace of mind by having a comprehensive

after-sales service for them.” said Johnny Liao, General Manager of Azure Telecommunication

Sdn Bhd.

“Recognising the demand for our innovations, DJI is

committed to equipping users with that vital knowledge to ensure that the core

functions of our drones are maximised; be it for hobby or rescue mission

purposes. We will continuously innovate to deliver high-quality products and

provide excellent service to ensure customer satisfaction.” Johnny Liao added.

In conjunction with its grand

opening on Saturday 15 January at 12:30PM, DJI will be offering a promotion to customers as follows:

– DJI Tello: RM399 (Original price

RM499)

– DJI OM4: RM379 (Original price RM459)

– DJI Mini SE: RM1,199 (Original price RM1,349)

– DJI FPV Combo: RM4,299 (Original price RM5,299)

– DJI Mavic 3 + Shoulder Bag: RM9,999

Furthermore, existing customers

can even experience the DJI Service Campaign. Starting from 10 January till 28

February, the Service Campaign offers complimentary product checking service

and firmware updates, 10% discount for battery replacements and 50% off for the

replacement of propellers for selected models.

More about DJI Malaysia’s latest products:

DJI Malaysia Official Store on

Shopee Mall: https://shopee.com.my/djimalaysia

DJI Malaysia Flagship Store on

LazMall: https://www.lazada.com.my/shop/dji1632734422/

#DJI