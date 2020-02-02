Malaysian arrested for possessing drugs in Eastern Samar

TACLOBAN CITY — A Malaysian national was arrested in Dolores town, Eastern Samar on Saturday afternoon for alleged possession of illegal drugs and a half-kilogram of agar woods.

Local police authorities identified the suspect as Lee Kuok Tiing, 44.

Police Chief Master Sergeant Noli Modeno of the Dolores Municipal Station said the suspect was arrested in a buy-bust operation at the parking area outside a lodging inn in Barangay 2 at about 1:55 p.m.

Seized from the suspect were two sachets of suspected shabu valued at P5,000 and half kilograms of agar wood worth P50,000.

Agar wood is a resin that is valued for its distinctive fragrance.

“While he was the only one arrested during the operation, there is a possibility that he has companions. We don’t have any idea how long he’s been staying here,” said Modeno in a phone interview.

Tiing, now detained at the Dolores municipal police station, will be charged for possession and selling of illegal drugs and for violation of the Revised Philippine Forestry Code.

