Malaysian Company’s solution for team members working at home or in the field

AS more employees work remotely in response to the spread of Covid-19, Elabram Systems with regional offices in Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Cambodia and headquartered in Malaysia opt to provide a solution and full support to all organisations and companies to help the employees stay connected and productive.

WMS or Workforce Management Systems is an App that will help businesses stay on track of their employees’ whereabouts no matter the distance or where they are located during their working hours. This is beneficial to those teams who are working remotely outside the main office or in the field.

Elabram Systems is committed to help the businesses and the employees to continue working even outside of the office perimeters. In Indonesia and the Philippines, the public transportation gets increasingly difficult to travel with and companies have been temporarily closed, the team witnessed the clients benefit from using the WMS features such as Mobile Attendance as an effective attendance recording system while working remotely from home.

Recently, Elabram Systems provides free access to this mobile attendance system for all of the current and new customers for an unlimited number of employees. This feature will be available at no additional cost to all customers until May 31.

According to the Group Managing Director and Co Founder of Elabram Systems, Mikel Yaw, “WMS is useful with or without Pandemic, and during this Pandemic it solves Employers issue to record attendance of staffs Working From Home (WFH).”

The team are committed to support the users and customers during these challenging times. As more businesses adjust their work-from-home policies and adopt reduced travel plans in response to Covid-19, they ensure that they are upgrading the infrastructure capabilities to support greater mobile attendance demand and provide reliable access to the service throughout this period.

Elabram has more than 20 years of experience and having 6 offices in ASEAN region, providing HR Solutions in Executive Search, Recruitment and HR Outsourcing serving the industry in IT, E-commerce, Banking and Financial Services, Telecommunications, FMCG, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing among other industries.

Elabram provides Workforce Management Systems – WMS providing stand-out features such as Mobile Attendance with Face Recognition, Anti Fraud Detection, Leave and Claim Applications for the company who want to connect to their staffs through mobile apps and manage HRIS in the cloud.

If you need help getting started, visit wms.elabram.com or visit the office at Antel Corporate Center, Makati City, Philippines.