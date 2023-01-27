Malaysian Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery to host extensive networking and learning event for plastic surgeons and residents

The two-day symposium will have its core focus on cosmetic breast surgery, with two live surgical demonstrations. CPD points to be given to all participating surgeons.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Malaysian Society for Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (MSPRS) is set to host their first event for the year, “Cosmetic Breast Surgery – symposium and live surgery” on the 25th and 26th of February 2023, co-organized by DoctorOnCallPRO, Malaysia’s leading digital healthcare platform. The event will be held at The Dorsett Kuala Lumpur and Beverly Wilshire Medical Centre on respective dates.



Dr. Wan Syazli Rodzaian bin Wan Ahmad Kamal, Plastic Surgeon from Avisena Women and Children Hospital, Chairman of the organising committee and moderator

This exclusive event will be held to bring together the bright minds in the plastic surgery fraternity, both within and outside of Malaysia, to promote growth and networking opportunities, particularly between residents and fellow specialists.

The symposium on the first day will feature learning and sharing sessions by experienced surgeons, covering crucial aspects of cosmetic breast surgeries. Notable speakers include Dato’ Dr. Jalil Jidon (Beverly Wilshire), Dr. Lee Kim Siea (M Clinic), Dr. Normala Basiron (Hospital Kuala Lumpur), Dr Mohamad Nasir Zahari (Beverly Wilshire), Dr. Ananda Dorai (Thomson Hospital) and Dr. Yeoh Tze Ming (Sunway Medical Centre).

The second day of the event will spotlight two live surgeries performed by seasoned surgeons and prominent names in the fraternity, Dato’ Dr. Jalil Jidon and Dato’ Dr. David Cheah Sin Hing. Continuous Professional Development (CPD) points and attendance certificates will be awarded to all attendees at both sessions.

“We have arranged a variety of topics to cover the art and sciences of cosmetic breast surgery from silicone breast implant augmentation to fat grafting and breast reduction. In addition, we also have a session on breast reconstruction for non-cosmetic cases as well as a panel discussion on complex cases.” says Dr. Wan Syazli Rodzaian bin Wan Ahmad Kamal.

Cosmetic breast surgery is a complex procedure, and it is crucial to seek correct medical advice from certified professionals before proceeding. The National Specialist Register lists the names of all certified specialists, allowing a transparent flow of information for patients and the general public, a pivotal step in the regulation of plastic surgery practice in Malaysia.

Invitation to the event is open to all plastic surgeons and plastic surgery residents from across the globe. It will also serve as an unique opportunity for the sponsors to expand their network and nurture their relationship with surgeons, with a space and platform to advocate for their medical services and devices which are beneficial to the practice of plastic and reconstructive surgery. Prospective sponsors who are interested in joining the event may get in touch with the secretariat.

This event is sponsored by Beverly Wilshire Medical Centre, Everteam Malaysia, Arion Laboratories, Humedical, Celestemal Pharma, Motiva, Alpha Health and Delta MediSains. Find the detailed itinerary here.

.Registration link – https://forms.gle/93GxcYCTynsrz48d7

About MSPRS

The Malaysian Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery was formed in 2009 with the aim to build a strong network amongst plastic surgeons and residents, where ideas and knowledge can be exchanged and valuable information can be shared. The society, led by the president Dr. Shah Jumaat Mohd. Yussof, currently has 9 board members who strive to provide the highest quality of training and education to the fraternity. Visit them at www.msprs.org.my