MALAYSIA’S LARGEST F&B TRADE FAIR TO RETURN IN JULY 2023 TO ADDRESS FOOD SECURITY AND SUSTAINABILITY

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — – The 22nd edition of Malaysian International Food & Beverage Trade Fair (MIFB), Malaysia’s premier trade-only food and beverage exhibition will make its much-anticipated return from 12 –14 July 2023 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC). This leading Malaysian food and hospitality trade exhibition is a timely platform for industry players to reconnect and recover from the impact of the pandemic.

MIFB is the Largest and Leading Food and Beverage Focused Trade event in the country which offers a platform for businesses from the industry to showcase their products and services to leading buyers from the region. The three-day exhibition and summit will feature over 600 participating companies from 50 countries and more than 20,000 trade visitors from around the world.

Aptly themed “Accelerating ASEAN’s Food Security and Sustainability”, MIFB 2023 will feature solutions, technologies and discussions focusing on the current challenges in the global food supply chain, from labour shortages in production and services to disruption of global logistics and rise in transportation costs. As one of the cornerstone exhibitions in the trade calendar, MIFB is set to play a significant role in shaping the future of the food security and sustainability for the ASEAN region.

MIFB 2023 will feature a spectacular exhibition segment, where innovators and change-makers will showcase products & services that promise to revolutionize the way food is produced. Visitors to MIFB 2023 will be able to scale breakthrough business ventures that build secure, sustainable, inclusive, and resilient food systems.

The three-day extravaganza, will provide an ideal platform for players from the industry to bounce back their business activities following the challenges faced during the pandemic.

“In a post covid era, MIFB 2023 will lead the movement towards creating a secure and sustainable food and drink future for ASEAN. The exhibition and summit returns to Kuala Lumpur with a renewed focus on innovation and collaboration. The content surrounding the innovative exhibits will provide public and private stakeholders a clear pathway to tackle the twin challenges of security and sustainability,” said Mel Shah, SVP – International & Business Development of Constellar.

“As a premium food and beverage trade show, MIFB prides itself in enabling business opportunities for industry players. In 2023, we are expecting approximately USD300 million worth of trade deals to be discussed and generated,” added Hellen Woon, Event Director of MIFB.

On the exhibition floor, this 2023 edition offers a diverse array of international offerings from new and established F&B manufacturers and suppliers. Buyers and merchandisers will have the exclusive option to participate in one-to-one business matching sessions, where they can preview the full exhibitor line-up in advance and arrange meetings with key decision-makers to catalyse their business growth.

Visitors can also look forward to trade talks on relevant topics such as robust food safety management systems, challenges in supply chain management, and emerging superfoods, helmed by some of the top industry leaders in their fields.

MIFB 2023 is strongly supported by the Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB), an agency under the Ministry of Tourism and Culture Malaysia. MyCEB serves as a central hub to assist meeting and event planners to bid and stage international business events in Malaysia, and acts as a conduit for national product development to all local as well as international organisers. Business Events are a catalyst for socio-economic growth and help to elevate the lives of the professional and local communities in Malaysia.

The exhibition is open to trade visitors only. To register or find out more about the event, visit www.mifb.com.my.

ABOUT MALAYSIA INTERNATIONAL FOOD & BEVERAGE TRADE FAIR (MIFB)

MIFB is one of the largest Food and Beverage exhibitions in Malaysia, organised by Constellar and a landmark trade event for the F&B industry worldwide. MIFB is devoted to becoming the ideal business centre where producers, importers, exporters, buyers, media partners, supporting partners and government agencies and embassies, gather all in one place. MIFB aims to revitalise F&B businesses through exclusive and effective Business-to-Business platforms that enable strong connections with the power-packed F&B services and solution providers from all over the world. MIFB was also acknowledged as “Malaysia’s Largest Food & Beverage Trade Fair” by the Malaysia Book of Records in 2019.

The 2019 edition of MIFB also saw over 20,000 trade visitors from 66+ countries and regions meeting over 450 exhibitors. For more information about the event, visit mifb.com.my

ABOUT CONSTELLAR

Constellar connects a global eco-system of event partners and consumers through a holistic portfolio of intellectual property (IP) in the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) industry.

As Asia’s partner of reference for curating innovative events and venue experiences, Constellar activates impactful networks to bring global markets, businesses and consumers together for sustainable growth. With our expertise and dedication, we are invested in helping you build trusted relationships with stakeholders for the long term and enabling cross-industry collaboration through world-class audience engagement solutions.

Constellar is headquartered in Singapore. Founded in 2021, it brings together decades of experience with an intrepid team of experienced specialists around the world. Visit constellar.co for more information.