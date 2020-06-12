Maldives allows people to leave homes during daytime

MALE, Maldives – The Maldives will further relax coronavirus restrictions from Monday, allowing people to leave their homes during daytime.

The Indian Ocean archipelago known for high-end resorts has reported 1,976 cases and eight deaths.

So far, the government had issued three passes per family, each for two hours of outgoing every week. The relaxed rules allow people to go out without permits from 5 a.m to 10 p.m.

Parks, public spaces and shops will reopen while restaurants can only deliver food.

The government plans to reopen for international travel as well as schools, offices, mosques and dine-in restaurants next month.

