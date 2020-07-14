Mall group goes organic, partners with DA, 2 others

A mall group partnered with the Department of Agriculture and two others to launch a program to help local farmers and give shoppers access to fresh and organic produce and other products.

Tefel Pesigan-Valentino, Vice President for Marketing and Business Development for Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, said during The Manila Times Lifestyle Forum “Malling in the new normal” on Tuesday that “Harvest to Goodness” will be launched at Eastwood City this weekend. Other partners are Kadiwa Market and RestoPH.

“We believe that there is no better time for us to come together and help one another,” Valentino said, referring to the Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic that has crippled the Philippine economy.

Members and participating restaurants of RestoPH will offer farm to table experience through their special menu items made from locally-sourced ingredients.

Valentino encouraged the public to support this initiative because “through this, we can all be heroes during this pandemic and save the lives of our local farmers”.

Megaworld also expressed support for the Pinas Muna Tayo Campaign, which promotes local products and tourist destinations.

The campaign is headed by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) and Resorts World Manila in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Tourism and the Department of Science and Technology (DoST).

The lifestyle forum on Tuesday also had Kim Aiville de Guzman, head of the Marketing Department of Century City Mall, and Mitch Suarez, Marketing Communications Manager group head of the SSI Group Inc.

Tessa Mauricio-Arriola, Manila Times Lifestyle and Entertainment editor, hosted the two-hour event.

WATCH: Malling in the new normal

ANGELA CLARINO

