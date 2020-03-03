Mall management to probe hostage-taker’s corruption claims

MANILA, Philippines — The Greenhills Center Management said that it will look into the bribery allegations raised by Archie Paray, the disgruntled former security guard who held 60 to 70 people hostage at V Mall in San Juan City on Monday.

After releasing the hostages, Paray faced the media and claimed that security officials would take bribes from mall tenants and that his fellow security guards were being fired for no reason.

Paray was later subdued and arrested.

“Management will also look into allegations made by the hostage-taker against security agency officials who allegedly take bribes from tenants to disregard shopping mall policies,” the Greenhills center management said in a statement issued Monday night.

Mall management added that it was continuing to cooperate with authorities, and will have a post-assessment with the police to avoid a repeat of the incident.

The management likewise asked its tenants and patrons to bear with them as they “move deliberately” towards the resumption of normal mall operations.

