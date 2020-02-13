Mallrat Announces 2020 National Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 13, 2020

Australia has absolutely fallen in love with our reigning pop queen Mallrat, and now she’s announced her biggest national tour ever.

Off the back of her latest EP Driving Music, Mallrat, real name Grace Shaw, will be hitting theatres around the country throughout May and June.

The tour kicks off right after she finishes up her run with Groovin The Moo, which will be hitting regional spots around the country through April and May.

Her headline tour will hit Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney, with two shows going down in her hometown of Brisbane – with one being for U 18s.

This tour comes after her ubiquitous 2019 hit ‘Charlie’ defied all odds and came in at an amazing #3 spot on Triple J’s 2019 Hottest 100, beating out Tones And I’s record-breaking ‘Dance Monkey’ and Denzel Curry’s Like A Version cover of ‘Bulls On Parade’ which was tipped to win.

Check out full dates, venues and ticketing info below.

[embedded content]

Mallrat 2020 National Tour

Pre-sale opens 1pm AEDT Tuesday, 18th February

General sale opens 1pm AEDT Thursday, 20th February

Friday, 15th May

Downtown, Adelaide (AA)

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 16th May

Metro City, Perth (18+)

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 23rd May

The Forum, Melbourne (18+)

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 29th May

Enmore Theatre, Sydney (LIC AA)

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 6th June

The Tivoli, Brisbane (U18)

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 6th June

The Tivoli, Brisbane (18+)

Tickets: Official Website