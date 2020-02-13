Mallrat Announces 2020 National Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 13, 2020
Australia has absolutely fallen in love with our reigning pop queen Mallrat, and now she’s announced her biggest national tour ever.
Off the back of her latest EP Driving Music, Mallrat, real name Grace Shaw, will be hitting theatres around the country throughout May and June.
The tour kicks off right after she finishes up her run with Groovin The Moo, which will be hitting regional spots around the country through April and May.
Her headline tour will hit Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney, with two shows going down in her hometown of Brisbane – with one being for U 18s.
This tour comes after her ubiquitous 2019 hit ‘Charlie’ defied all odds and came in at an amazing #3 spot on Triple J’s 2019 Hottest 100, beating out Tones And I’s record-breaking ‘Dance Monkey’ and Denzel Curry’s Like A Version cover of ‘Bulls On Parade’ which was tipped to win.
Check out full dates, venues and ticketing info below.
Mallrat 2020 National Tour
Pre-sale opens 1pm AEDT Tuesday, 18th February
General sale opens 1pm AEDT Thursday, 20th February
Friday, 15th May
Downtown, Adelaide (AA)
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 16th May
Metro City, Perth (18+)
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 23rd May
The Forum, Melbourne (18+)
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 29th May
Enmore Theatre, Sydney (LIC AA)
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 6th June
The Tivoli, Brisbane (U18)
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 6th June
The Tivoli, Brisbane (18+)
Tickets: Official Website