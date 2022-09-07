Mallrat Announces 2022 Regional Tour Dates

Mallrat will be hitting the road later this year, announcing a run of regional tour dates today. The upcoming tour will serve as something of a homecoming following months spent performing around the world.

Kicking off on 10th November, Mallrat will begin her tour in Darwin, before heading to Queensland for three shows in Airlie Beach, Cairns, and Townsville. She will then perform as part of the Spilt Milk festival in Canberra, Ballarat, and the Gold Coast, before wrapping up proceedings with a new year’s eve show in Tasmania.

The new tour dates also come alongside the release of the music video for Mallrat’s ‘To You’. Originally featuring on her debut album, Butterfly Blue, the clip features visuals shot at Luna Park and Melbourne’s Aquarium.

Likewise, Mallrat has also announced the single release of her cover of Mazzy Star’s ‘Fade Into You’, which arrives on Friday, 9th September having been recorded as a bonus track for her album. “I feel very connected to ‘Fade Into You’,” she told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “It feels really nice to sing, and we just recorded it for fun one day.”

Mallrat Australian Tour 2022

Thursday, 10th November – Mayberry Darwin, Darwin, NT

Thursday, 17th November – Magnums, Airlie Beach, QLD

Friday, 18th November – Gilligan’s, Cairns, QLD

Saturday, 19th November – JCU Uni Bar, Townsville, QLD

Saturday, 26th November – Spilt Milk, Canberra, ACT

Saturday, 3rd December – Spilt Milk, Ballarat, VIC

Sunday, 4th December – Spilt Milk, Gold Coast, QLD

Saturday, 31st December – Hobart UniBar, Sandy Bay, TAS

Tickets on sale now.

